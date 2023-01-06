Read full article on original website
Related
Matcha Fans, It's Time to Meet the Latte Of Your Dreams
The earthy and nutty hojicha latte is the highlight of my winter mornings.
msn.com
I sailed on the world's largest cruise ship — Royal Caribbean's 9,300-person Wonder of the Seas — and it's my new favorite
Slide 1 of 125: Royal Caribbean invited me to sail on its new Wonder of the Seas for two nights in early December. The world's largest cruise ship had unique amenities I had never seen on a ship before. I've historically disliked cruises but the Wonder of the Seas is now my favorite ship. Read the original article on Business Insider.
We Have Jean-Georges Vongritchten’s Best Steak Recipe
Beneath Matador Room’s restored chandelier, evocative of the glitz and glam of ’50s supper clubs, world-renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongritchten has crafted a menu that suits Miami to a T. Redolent with flavors from Caribbean, Spanish, Latin and South American influences, the chef’s dishes are every bit as multifaceted as the city itself. Case in point: His beef sirloin, delicious in its simplicity.
foodsafetynews.com
Chocolate recalled in Canada over plastic in product
Sanders Candy, LLC is recalling its brand of Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels because of pieces of plastic in the product. The recalled product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. SandersDark...
disneyfanatic.com
LIST: Most Disappointing Disney World Restaurants Per Guests
Here is the collected list of the most disappointing Walt Disney World Resort restaurants per Guests, along with their reasoning for the choice!. Based on a discussion started by Disney Guest and Reddit user u/diiizzzzoooo, with the question,. “What restaurant disappointed you the most, not necessarily because the food or...
delishably.com
Failed Restaurant Chains
Even the most dimwitted can figure out a restaurant themed on road kill, semolina, or liver is not going to make it. But, selling burgers or fried chicken ought to be a safe bet. It turns out, however, that it isn't. The marketplace is littered with culinary casualties that failed...
Traveler Shares 'Secret' Plane Hack for Flying in Comfort
Not sure how the flight attendants will feel about this though.
Epicurious
Japanese Thirst Killer
A mostly forgotten but absolutely delightful historical (very) low-ABV treat, the Japanese Thirst Killer can be traced back to the 1915 edition of the Dispenser Formulary Soda Water Guide. One of several books published around the early twentieth century that focused on the wares of the classic soda fountain, the volume collects over two thousand recipes for syrups, shakes, mixed drinks, and acid phosphates.
Stay for free and book it backwards: nine easy ways to have a cheaper holiday
Longing for a break but worried about the cost? From working holidays to free upgrades, we have tips to get you away for less
6 ways that Noma, the 'world’s best restaurant’, changed the food game
The world of fine dining has been rocked by a shocking announcement. Three-star Michelin restaurant, Noma, announced this week it would be closing by the end of 2024 in a piece by the New York Times.Head chef and co-owner René Redzepi said the decision to close the Copenhagen-based restaurant was made because of fine dining as a work environment. “We have to completely rethink the industry,” Redzepi, 45 said. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterCiting the long hours and intense work to maintain the restaurant's high standard while not being able to compensate employees fairly, Redzepi said, “this...
The big picture: tea time at a Redcar canteen
Ian Macdonald spent months in the 80s at an ironworks on the north coast, shortly before its closure, and captured the dignity of a shared way of life. Ian Macdonald took this picture of the canteen women at a blast furnace plant in Redcar, on the north-east coast of England, in 1983. He had been “embedded” at the ironworks for several months, following the shifts of a particular group of men at the plant. He didn’t take so many pictures in the canteen, but this is among his favourites – the cover image of the catalogue of his prints in a new exhibition of his work at the Flow Photographic Gallery in London.
Copenhagen's legendary Noma restaurant to close next year and reinvent itself as a 'giant lab'
Noma, one of the most feted restaurants in the world, is set to close its doors to diners next year.
KEYT
Famed Danish restaurant Noma to start new ‘flavor search’
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world’s top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into “a pioneering test kitchen” dedicated to “food innovation and the development of new flavors.”. Chef...
Why Noma, One of the World’s Best Restaurants, Is Closing Its Doors
It’s the end of a fine-dining era. Noma, the Copenhagen restaurant consistently called one of the best in the world—if not the best—announced on Monday that it would be closing at the end of 2024. René Redzepi, whose style of cooking ushered in the New Nordic movement, will turn his focus to food innovation, basically making Noma a giant test kitchen. “I hope we can prove to the world that you can grow old and be creative and have fun in the industry,” Redzepi told The New York Times. “Instead of hard, grueling, low-paid work under poor management conditions that wears people...
The Salmon Flavored Martini Made Its Home At This LA Restaurant
Some may regard the act of adding egg whites to cocktails a bit odd, although they are an essential ingredient in beverages such as whiskey sours and gin fizzes. That isn't without good reason — many people wouldn't consider eggs as a food you enjoyed uncooked. Nonetheless, egg whites, once shaken up to create a foam-like texture, add a unique texture and protein to alcoholic beverages (via Saunder's Eggs).
thetasteedit.com
Japanese Fine Dining In a Parisian Landmark
When it comes to the best sushi in Paris, this restaurant is difficult to beat (and to get a reservation at). This Japanese fine dining restaurant from Chef Yannick Alleno is located in the Pavillon Ledoyen, a 19th century landmark. With two Michelin stars, L’Abysse offers an exquisite experience with its unique menus and welcoming atmosphere.
Noma to reinvent Michelin-starred restaurant as new food 'lab'
COPENHAGEN, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Noma will close as a full-time restaurant in 2025, with the $505 per head foodie favourite focusing on pop-ups and innovation instead in order to secure a long-term future.
A New Star Is Added to a Renowned Hotel Portfolio
Say “The Peninsula,” and the connotations are immediate: refined luxury, understated elegance, impeccable service. For almost a century, these have been hallmarks of the brand, which has grown to include properties in the major cities of the world, from Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Tokyo to Paris, New York, and Beverly Hills, among others. And while cherishing tradition and embracing the heritage and customs of each individual destination, these extraordinary hotels continue to reach for the future with state-of-the-art technology, sustainable business practices, and forward-looking management that together ensure the properties will be in the forefront of exclusive hotels for generations...
money.com
How To Use a French Press Coffee Maker
If you like your cup of joe to be full-bodied and flavorful, a French press is the ideal brewing option. A French press coffee maker is a manual machine that comes with a cylindrical carafe, a built-in filter, and a plunger, and it uses boiled water to steep coffee grinds for about four to five minutes.
Royal Caribbean Reveals New Main Dining Room Menus
Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report has officially fixed a problem that some passengers did not think actually needed fixing, The cruise line has revealed new dinner menus for its main dining rooms (MDR). The reveal follows a test period that took place on Symphony of the Seas toward the end of 2022 and it's a major change that's not likely to be universally loved.
Comments / 0