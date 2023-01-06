Ian Macdonald spent months in the 80s at an ironworks on the north coast, shortly before its closure, and captured the dignity of a shared way of life. Ian Macdonald took this picture of the canteen women at a blast furnace plant in Redcar, on the north-east coast of England, in 1983. He had been “embedded” at the ironworks for several months, following the shifts of a particular group of men at the plant. He didn’t take so many pictures in the canteen, but this is among his favourites – the cover image of the catalogue of his prints in a new exhibition of his work at the Flow Photographic Gallery in London.

