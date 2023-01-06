ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Chiefs go viral with ring around the rosey play call

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Kansas City Chiefs are pulling out all the stops as they get ready for playoff mode. Before the Chiefs went up 21-3 on the Las Vegas Raiders in the final regular season game, the offense’s huddle began moving in a circle before lining up in a formation where running back Jerick McKinnon took the snap.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital

(The Hill) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has announced plans to raise funds to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as he continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest during his team’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals that week. “We all won,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
Model Christen Harper ‘so proud’ of fiancé Jared Goff after wild Lions season

Christen Harper bid farewell to a “bittersweet” NFL season in a touching tribute to her fiancé, Lions quarterback Jared Goff. On Monday, one day after the Lions defeated the Packers, 20-16, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram, where she gushed over Goff in a post that included some of her favorite moments throughout the season. “It’s always bittersweet when the season comes to an end,” Harper wrote in her caption. “I am so so proud of @jaredgoff and this entire team with everything they accomplished this season. “Detroit is a special city and I feel so blessed to be along...
DETROIT, MI
Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame

(AP) – Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday. Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the...
WISCONSIN STATE
