Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs players wear Damar Hamlin clothes before Raiders game
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Kansas City Chiefs have come out in full support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Every NFL team will be wearing ‘Love for Damar 3’ shirts on the field, including the Chiefs who showed them off before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Chiefs go viral with ring around the rosey play call
LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Kansas City Chiefs are pulling out all the stops as they get ready for playoff mode. Before the Chiefs went up 21-3 on the Las Vegas Raiders in the final regular season game, the offense’s huddle began moving in a circle before lining up in a formation where running back Jerick McKinnon took the snap.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Damar Hamlin raising funds for first responders, hospital
(The Hill) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has announced plans to raise funds to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as he continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest during his team’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals that week. “We all won,”...
Bennett, Bowers lead champion Bulldogs’ demolition of TCU
Stetson Bennett walked on at Georgia nearly six years ago at the beginning of the Bulldogs' growth into college football's most dominant program.
Bills’ Hamlin posts Instagram photo of himself in hospital bed
(WJW) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin took to Instagram on Sunday to post the first picture of himself in recovery since suffering a terrifying medical emergency during Monday Night Football last week. A photo of Hamlin in his hospital bed holding up a heart signal simply has the caption,...
Damar Hamlin released from ICU, flies home to Buffalo to continue recovery
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — UC Health officials said Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from UC Medical Center on Monday morning and flew back to Buffalo, where he will continue to recover at Buffalo General Medical Center. This comes one week after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest while on the field...
Model Christen Harper ‘so proud’ of fiancé Jared Goff after wild Lions season
Christen Harper bid farewell to a “bittersweet” NFL season in a touching tribute to her fiancé, Lions quarterback Jared Goff. On Monday, one day after the Lions defeated the Packers, 20-16, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram, where she gushed over Goff in a post that included some of her favorite moments throughout the season. “It’s always bittersweet when the season comes to an end,” Harper wrote in her caption. “I am so so proud of @jaredgoff and this entire team with everything they accomplished this season. “Detroit is a special city and I feel so blessed to be along...
Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow make College Football Hall of Fame
(AP) – Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday. Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the...
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0