Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
astaga.com
Ethereum (ETH/USD) price heading to $16,000? What could happen next
A break above $1,250 units ETH to $16,000 with short-term corrections at $1,350 and $1,450. Reduction rallies are right here, and even earlier than we go additional, Ethereum (ETH/USD) is again above $1,300. To a crypto native, this value degree ought to inform you that Ethereum has overcome a resistance hurdle at $1,250. We’ve seen it occur earlier than, cryptocurrencies breaking key ranges and crashing under them afterward. That’s once you recognise how risky digital property are. However after all, you do not need to overlook on slight alternatives as they emerge, and Ethereum may very well be certainly one of them.
Crypto carnage: $8 billion withdrawn from Silvergate
The bank is suffering from the ongoing crypto winter triggered by the collapse of FTX.
Coinbase Confirms End of Era of Insolent Growth in Crypto
Cryptocurrency exchange to cut nearly 1,000 additional jobs and record significant charges.
Billionaire Mark Cuban warns the next crypto implosion could come from 'wash trades,' report says
Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks the next crypto meltdown could stem from wash trades. "There are supposedly tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization," he told The Street. Wash trades are a form of pump-and-dump scheme to artificially generate interest around a...
CNBC
Mega Millions jackpot is $940 million: Here's what to do if you come into a large sum of money
Whether it's an inheritance, sale of a property, bonus or even a tax refund, there are many ways to end up with a windfall apart from winning the lottery. In every case, there are certain steps you can take to make the most of it. The odds of winning the...
BBC
Mortgage rate pain: 'Our home buying plans were shot down'
Young, in good jobs and having saved hard for five years to raise a deposit, Kathryn Yabsley and her husband David were all set up to buy their first home. Last summer, the couple were looking at the prospect of an affordable mortgage and perhaps even getting into their new place by Christmas.
Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Hundreds of Tesla owners in China protested after missing out on big price cuts, report says
Tesla owners in China gathered at delivery hubs and outlets to protest price cuts, per Reuters. Videos appear to show people shouting and carrying makeshift at Tesla stores. The EV maker has cut prices in China for the second time in three months, with some missing out. Tesla is facing...
Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years
"We haven't seen seen any slowdown or downturn," says Rolls-Royce CEO.
Elon Musk's net worth has already dropped $13 billion this year
Elon Musk became the first person in history to lose $200 billion from their net worth last year amid tumbling Tesla shares and his Twitter takeover.
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: January 8, 2023 | Rates hold steady after 2 weeks of increases
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates have inched...
astaga.com
Binance Stakes 4 Trillion SHIB: Will Shiba Inu Price Move Upward?
Shiba Inu Coin Information: Shiba Inu, the world’s second largest meme crypto worth registered a optimistic upward pattern because the starting of 2023. Latest updates from the Shiba Inu Ecosystem have performed a significant position on this worth restoration. Nonetheless, the newest improvement from Binance, the biggest crypto change can ship the SHIB token worth to the moon.
astaga.com
Buying Bitcoin now? What this could mean
Bitcoin endured a bear marketplace for the entire of 2022. The bearish market may proceed as analysts predicts recession in 2023. There have been excessive hopes as Bitcoin (BTC/USD) surpassed $68,000 on the tail finish of 2021. Traders began to guess on $100,000 as the subsequent worth degree. Famend buyers, together with Ark Make investments’s Cathie Woods, gave BTC a worth goal of $500,000. There isn’t any doubt that such ranges could be reached as Bitcoin remains to be very younger, and the potential is big. However does this imply try to be optimistic in 2023?
BBC
Mega Millions: Why the US has massive lottery jackpots
The third largest Mega Millions lottery will be drawn on Tuesday night, with the prize set at a whopping $1.1bn (£902m). It comes just months after a record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $2.04bn was won in California - the largest in US lottery history. Of course, many other countries also...
A 1981-level mortgage rate shock has the housing market in a correction—these 7 leading research firms predict what’s next for rates
The Federal Reserve eventually quelled the inflationary run that took off in the 1970s, but only after the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes saw mortgage rates top 18% in 1981 and the housing market slip into a sharp recession. At the time, homebuilders mailed lumber to the Fed as a means of protest while some renters assumed they’d never be able to afford a home.
insideevs.com
Tesla Stock Up Due To Crowds At China Stores: Buyers Or Protesters?
As they say, Tesla is continuing to pull out all the stops to sell more cars, especially in China. The EV brand offered several discounts and incentives on new cars recently and eventually began offering some deals in the US as well. Reports suggest that the rise in store traffic in China has caused the company's stock to head north, though other reports claim the crowds are actually there to protest.
Elon Musk has lost so much money that the Guinness World Records recognized him for the 'largest loss of personal fortune in history'
By one estimate, Musk lost as much as $200 billion in about a year, largely due to plummeting Tesla shares. Now, that's earned him a new world record.
AOL Corp
How 2023 Recession Will Differ From 2008 and How You Should Prepare Differently
The hyperinflation of the early 1980s provided a blueprint for the Fed’s action today. To cool an overheated economy, the Fed raises interest rates and tightens the money supply. That causes economic contraction, which finally breaks the back of inflation at the cost of a recession. That’s how it...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Meme Coin Massively Outperforms Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in a Week Amid 5,000,000,000,000 Token Burn
A new meme coin based on the Solana (SOL) blockchain is immensely outpacing its established rivals Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) to open the year. Bonk (BONK) is starting 2023 with a bang after posting astronomical gains in the first few days of 2023 despite the persistent crypto bear winter.
