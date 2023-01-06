Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
977rocks.com
Butler Students Tackle Stigma With Bocce Tournament
Students in the Butler Area School District are once again teaming up to overcome disability and stigma in a spirit of inclusion. The community is invited to stop by the Senior High gymnasium today at 3:30 p.m. to cheer on members of the Special Olympics Unified Sports Bocce team. This...
977rocks.com
Ag Grants To Help Fund Local School Programs
Several local schools will receive state funding as part of an annual grant program that looks to help with youth agricultural projects. Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding spoke about the “Ag and Youth” and “Farm to School” grants which provide direct assistance to youth-run projects, programs, and equipment purchases.
Trooper Moms group, community step up to organize meal for officers in town for chief Justin McIntire's viewing
The tragic death of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has reinforced the bonds of the Alle-Kiski Valley community through mourning, cohesion and charity. That spirit will continue Monday when a dinner is held for local law enforcement officers and others from across the state who are traveling to New Kensington for the public viewing of McIntire’s body.
977rocks.com
BASD Hopes For Late March Opening Of Senior High Addition
As a new semester is set to begin, work on the Butler Senior High School construction projects continues. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update at their Monday night meeting from the district’s construction manager on the classroom expansion project. The Board approved several change...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
nextpittsburgh.com
We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning
Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
977rocks.com
County To Hire New Detective To Focus On Student Issues
Butler County is planning to hire a new detective that will focus on juvenile-related issues. The county’s salary board approved the position at yesterday’s public meeting. Commissioners say most of the position’s duties will center around the student population. The idea for the new detective was a product...
977rocks.com
Seneca Valley Announces Art Series
Seneca Valley School District has announced a new diverse art series. The Celebration Art Series is a unique visual art exhibition program at the Seneca Valley Intermediate High School Big Gallery. Visiting artists selected by a student committee will have the chance to spotlight diversity, equity, and inclusion in the...
Drink in style with hand-painted glassware created in Oakmont
A Penn Hills native is pouring her passion for art into her Oakmont business, one glass at a time. Amanda Lee, 42, of Oakmont has been determined to carve out a career in art since she could hold a crayon. But not everyone shared her enthusiasm. “My dad was a...
977rocks.com
Books-a-Million Closing At The Clearview Mall
The lone bookstore in the Clearview Mall is closing. Books-a-Million will shut down their operations inside the mall this upcoming Sunday, January 15th. Their spot in the mall has served as a bookstore location for years—including Walden’s. It’s not known if a new store will take its place....
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
KDKA Investigates: Real estate corporations buying single-family homes to turn into rentals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past 15 years, Joe Calloway has bought and renovated about 600 mostly vacant and abandoned houses, primarily in the Allentown section of the city. Calloway has his critics, but by most accounts, by fixing up these houses, renting most and selling others, he's helped rejuvenate a neighborhood."My ultimate goal for Allentown and Mt. Oliver where I grew up is to get owner occupants back in here so they love community as much as I love the community," Calloway said But more recently, Wall Street has gotten into the act. Hedge funds and private equity-backed real estate corporations...
Family of woman flown home from Ireland with broken hip encourages travelers to think about insurance
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Getting stuck overseas without the medical care you need can be very traumatic, as one local family discovered. As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, making certain you have the right insurance can really help. First, the good news: Anne Silbaugh arrived home in Pittsburgh Sunday from Belfast, Northern Ireland, on U.S. Air Ambulance and was transferred to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where she is now undergoing hip replacement surgery. The bad news: "We are putting up credit cards to cover the cost. It is a little bit over $78,000," says Silbaugh's daughter,...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Twp. log cabin blaze a challenge for responders
Conditions were stacked against firefighters at the scene Saturday night in Cranberry Township when a log cabin that was heated by oil topped with a metal roof caught fire in a wooded area on Goehring Road. Michael Hanks, division chief of Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, said the cabin was...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Restaurant Week will commence without two culinary giants
Michael Passalacqua is a longtime Washington County restaurateur who is plugged into the dining scene throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. Owners and operators there are a closely knit fraternity, and Passalacqua is well aware that Pittsburgh Restaurant Week will kick off Jan. 9, without two culinary giants — one he knew well, the other through his large local reputation.
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
977rocks.com
Cranberry Twp. Reopening Bids For Graham Park Renovations
Cranberry Township is looking for bids once again for renovations to one of their local parks. Last June, the township board of supervisors sought bids for improvements at the UPMC Passavant Sportsplex at Graham Park. However, after two rounds of bids the board opted to reject the most recent proposals...
Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
Beaver County sisters facing dozens of animal neglect, cruelty charges
WEST MAYFIELD, Pa. — Sitting across the lawn on Matilda Street in Beaver County are cages. “I mean I knew there were several over there, but I had no idea there were that many,” said Destiney Tuskey, who lives next door. Humane officers told Channel 11 that in...
wtae.com
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
