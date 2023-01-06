Read full article on original website
coinjournal.net
Buying Bitcoin now? What this could mean
Bitcoin endured a bear market for the whole of 2022. The bearish market could continue as analysts predicts recession in 2023. There were high hopes as Bitcoin (BTC/USD) surpassed $68,000 at the tail end of 2021. Investors started to bet on $100,000 as the next price level. Renowned investors, including Ark Invest’s Cathie Woods, gave BTC a price target of $500,000. There is no doubt that such levels can be reached as Bitcoin is still very young, and the potential is huge. But does this mean you should be optimistic in 2023?
Why are crypto prices rising? 2023 off to hot start
Crypto markets have jumped to the start the year off positive macro news. Next inflation reading is out on Thursday, which will cause further volatility. Fight against inflation has long way to go, with investors not out of woods yet. Solana has risen 65% since New Year’s Day, but fell...
XRP witnessing increased institutional inflows. Here is the most important level now
XRP accumulation intensified in the first week of the year. XRP has gained stability above $0.31, and the price could surge from here. If you have been following Ripple (XRP/USD), you already know its case with the SEC continues to be important. Investors have priced XRP depending on the direction of the case. However, the latest CoinShares report shows that institutional investors are banking heavily on a Ripple win.
Shiba Inu’s whale buying intensifies but does price action show it?
Shiba Inu is among the most purchased cryptocurrencies by Ethereum whales. The price action is still bearish despite a Shibarium update. SHIB could maintain the downtrend if new developments do not come up. Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) is again on Whale’s radar. According to Whalestats, Shiba Inu is among...
What is happening at Coinbase? Another 20% of employees laid off
Coinbase has announced it is cutting 20% of its workforce, having cut 18% back in June. The company is trading at a market cap of below $10 billion, down over 90% from the price at which it went public at in April 2021. CEO Brian Armstrong had sold 2% of...
Decentraland’s MANA defies gravity to jump 20% but will buyers be relentless?
Decentraland’s MANA has surged by over 20% in the week. Most gains came when the metaverse platform announced an open-cross competition. MANA’s long-term recovery remains tied to the crypto sentiment. Decentraland’s (MANA/USD) rose by 12% over the weekend, taking the weekly gains to over 20%. The surprise gains...
Litecoin to $100 looks probable as breakout at resistance gets underway
The upcoming halving event is seen to boost the price. A successful breakout will see buyers eye the next resistance at $100. If you have been eyeing Litecoin (LTC/USD), it is time to get even more curious, as the latest price action looks exciting. The area around $80 was a stumbling block to Litecoin during its bullish rally in November. Bears took the chance to push the price lower, retesting the $64 support but bulls resuscitated thereafter.
Ethereum price heading to $16,000? What could happen next
A break above $1,250 sets ETH to $16,000 with short-term corrections at $1,350 and $1,450. Relief rallies are here, and even before we go further, Ethereum (ETH/USD) is back above $1,300. To a crypto native, this price level should inform you that Ethereum has overcome a resistance hurdle at $1,250. We have seen it happen before, cryptocurrencies breaking key levels and crashing below them afterward. That’s when you recognise how volatile digital assets are. But of course, you do not want to miss on slight opportunities as they emerge, and Ethereum could be one of them.
Polygon’s MATIC jumps 3% on Mastercard partnership. Is it now bullish?
Polygon’s MATIC rose more than 3% after its partnership with Mastercard for Web3. The network had a range of Web3 partnerships in 2022. MATIC still lacks sufficient upside and is vulnerable at $0.77. Polygon (MATIC/USD), a Layer-2 scaling solution on Ethereum, is showing little signs of stopping in 2023....
Lido price momentum accelerates; gets extremely overbought
Lido DAO price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. It has become the biggest DeFi protocol in the world. It has a total value locked of more than $6.9 billion. Lido DAO price has done well in 2023 as demand for liquid staking remained...
Chainlink cofounder: If the global system hits rock bottom, crypto comes to the forefront
Crypto has been floated and driven by cheap money created by quantitative easing. The macro indicators that made big tech attractive will make crypto attractive. The failures of the global financial system last year weren’t pronounced enough. Crypto could do better than almost all other assets if there’s a...
Wyre limits withdrawals to 90% of customer funds
Wyre will allow its customers to withdraw only 90% of their funds. The company said the move is to allow it to navigate the current market conditions. Wyre’s CEO has become the company’s executive chairman. Wyre sets withdrawal limits for its customers. Cryptocurrency payment platform Wyre announced over...
ApeCoin makes higher highs and higher lows but will buyers remain relentless
The cryptocurrency has overcome resistance at $4.2 but faces a correction. As most cryptocurrencies generate relief rallies, investors could turn to ApeCoin (APE) for some quick bucks. Since the onset of Ape staking, bullish investors have been trying to break a crucial barrier at $4.2 unsuccessfully. However, the recent price action looks positive as APE trades at $4.66, breaking past the resistance zone. Should this be viewed as a bullish signal?
Flare Launches Layer 1 Oracle Network
Flare, the blockchain for building applications that use data from other chains and the internet, has successfully completed its long-awaited token airdrop at 11:59 pm UTC on January 9th. The airdrop saw 4.279B Flare (FLR) tokens distributed to millions of recipients, including users on Binance, OKX, Kraken, Bithumb, UpBit, Kucoin, BitBank, & more, in one of the largest scale distributions in crypto history.
Embattled AEX exchange provides new fund retrieval solution for customers
The fund retrieval solution will allow customers to retrieve funds trapped on the platform. The solution will be executed by a third-party law firm together with a third-party management company. Customers will have the liberty to choose between the existing solution and the new solution. AEX crypto exchange has unveiled...
DefiLabs deploys cutting-edge AI ecosystem on BSC
The platform manages portfolios dynamically, models asset management strategies. DefiLabs deployed an AI-based ecosystem to increase the returns and value. DefiLabs disposes of the most advanced market technology for yield farming. DefiLabs is a fully decentralized and intelligent asset management platform for crypto staking, which runs on Binance Smart Chain.
Sanctions couldn’t terminate Tornado Cash, says Chainalysis
The decentralised nature of Tornado Cash has made it nearly impossible to put an end to it. Chainalysis revealed that total inflows to the mixer dropped by 68% in the 30 days after sanctions. Tornado Cash’s smart contract code can be used at any time. Tornado Cash’s decentralised nature...
