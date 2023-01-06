A break above $1,250 sets ETH to $16,000 with short-term corrections at $1,350 and $1,450. Relief rallies are here, and even before we go further, Ethereum (ETH/USD) is back above $1,300. To a crypto native, this price level should inform you that Ethereum has overcome a resistance hurdle at $1,250. We have seen it happen before, cryptocurrencies breaking key levels and crashing below them afterward. That’s when you recognise how volatile digital assets are. But of course, you do not want to miss on slight opportunities as they emerge, and Ethereum could be one of them.

22 HOURS AGO