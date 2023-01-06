Happy Monday! Now that Rafael Devers is locked up, what do the Red Sox do next? Probably find a shortstop (I know, I know) or second baseman. We can look at prospect movement through the system as much as we want but that doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee. Is there a middle infield Justin Turner out there the team feels could help hold down the fort? Over at MLB.com , Will Leitch ask the question: what player should each team lock up? With Devers signed his answer is Alex Verdugo. Are you signing Duggie long-term? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO