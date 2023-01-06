ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox Links: Justin Turner and Bronson Arroyo Are Here, Is Shohei Ohtani Next?

Jake Peavy likes the Rafael Devers extension, and wants to see the Sox go after Juan Soto next. Maybe he read Fitzy’s latest piece? (Jesse Pantuosco, WEEI) And look at this: John Tomase is talking about the Red Sox signing Shohei Ohtani. Fitzy Mo Peńa: trendsetter. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)
OTM Open Thread 1/9: It is Monday

Happy Monday! Now that Rafael Devers is locked up, what do the Red Sox do next? Probably find a shortstop (I know, I know) or second baseman. We can look at prospect movement through the system as much as we want but that doesn’t mean it’s a guarantee. Is there a middle infield Justin Turner out there the team feels could help hold down the fort? Over at MLB.com , Will Leitch ask the question: what player should each team lock up? With Devers signed his answer is Alex Verdugo. Are you signing Duggie long-term? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
2022 In Review: We Still Don’t Really Know How Good Kiké Hernandez Is

He was awful, then injured, then ok. Uhh, he was a pretty great Twitter and Instagram follow? Is that positive enough?. All of it, seriously. He had just 19 games all season in which he recorded two or more hits. His OPS had already peaked for year by April 16. He had a pool of blood in his abdomen that made it damn near impossible to run. It wasn’t a fun year!
