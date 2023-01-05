Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
New York Post
Major food brands are adding sesame to items in ‘shortcut’ after FDA declares the seed a ‘major allergen’
Sesame has just been named the ninth major allergen in the U.S. by the FDA — but some companies have created a “workaround” that allows them to avoid removing sesame from their products. The tiny seeds can cause a big reaction in some people who are highly allergic, according to experts. Whether it’s sesame seeds on a bagel or sesame flour in baked goods, allergist and immunologist, Dr. Purvi Parikh shared with Fox News Digital that sesame as an ingredient can be life-threatening to some. “It’s in so many foods,” said New York-based Parikh. “It’s often a subtle allergen that many people may not realize, but it can...
The New York state pension fund overseer has asked Southwest Airlines to explain how it plans to prevent future operational catastrophes, like the one over the holiday season
Southwest canceled more than 16,700 flights between December 21 and 31 amid the busy holiday travel season.
trazeetravel.com
New Accommodation Options in Time for a 2023 Trip to Japan
Traveling to Japan for a 2023 trip? You won’t be left wanting for new or interesting places to stay if you’re traveling to the country’s Kyushu Province. Check out one of these new accommodation options during your visit. The Ritz-Carlton, Fukuoka. Opening this spring, this hotel will...
Comments / 0