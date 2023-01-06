Read full article on original website
5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved
I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
Beat the Winter Blues with Indoor Swim Lessons in the Evansville-Owensboro Area
YMCA- Register online now for swim lessons. There are many options available to choose from, there is bound to be a lesson option that would be best suited to your needs. From parent-tot lessons for ages 6 months to 3 years to group lessons if you want to practice your social butterfly stroke (see what I did there?) to private swim lessons. You can achieve your lifeguard certification at the Y as well. You can register online or by calling 270-926-9622.
Talented Kentucky Baker Fulfills Life-Long Dream of Owning Her Own Store
I remember where I was the first time I met Victoria Hess. I was doing a remote broadcast at Come-hither, a women's intimate clothing store here that's owned by my friends Rhonda and Jenny. For that special event, Victoria had a small display set up inside their Owensboro store. It was close to Christmas time, so she had some holiday goodies and, the things that really caught my eye, hot chocolate bombs. She hooked me up with a sampler and I was instantly hooked. Everything she made was delicious.
Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023
So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
Support Indiana Youth Organization by Attending the Y&E Black & White Charity Ball
Break out your formal wear and get ready for a night out to raise funds and celebrate an amazing organization that is doing big things for the youth in the Evansville community. 7th Annual Black and White Masquerade Charity Ball. Join us and our Townsquare Media sister stations in supporting...
Classic Car Invasion! Free Downtown Owensboro Cruise-In Returns
Rev up your engines, the Sunset Cruisers just announced the cruise-in schedule for 2023. Are you ready to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles in town? It's one of the most popular car cruises and begins in April. We have the monthly themes and complete schedule.
I Wish Kentucky Had Non-Traditional Walmarts Like These
If the Owensboro Convention Center had been built when I was a child, I would have bugged my parents to death to go down there as often as possible. The reason? The escalators. When I was a kid, both my sister and I loved escalators. I still prefer them to...
Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun
As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
Where Can You Find Red Pandas in Southern Indiana?
So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Evansville area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
New Car Wash May Be Coming to a Unique Location on Evansville’s East Side
While it would take some time to reach Dollar General territory, it feels like we've seen a number of new automatic car washes pop up in and around Evansville over the past few years. It seems that trend may continue in 2023 with news that another new car wash company is looking to set up shop on Evansville's east side in a spot that, to me, is hard to picture a car wash sitting on.
Evansville Ronald McDonald Houses in Need of Home Cleaning Supplies
Both the Ronald McDonald House on the Ascension-St. Vincent campus and the one located at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh provide a terrific service to families who have children that require long-term treatments at both hospital facilities. They give those families a place to stay so they may be close to their children while they work to get better. The families essentially get their own small apartments to live in for however long they need, and like an apartment or house you and I live in, they need to be cleaned on a regular basis. While both locations provide the supplies needed to make that happen, they rely on the public to help keep the inventory stocked, and right now they're running low on a few things.
A ‘Fear Factor’ Experience is Coming to an Evansville, Indiana Escape Room
Do you have what it takes to face your fears with your friends? You'll have the opportunity to do just that with an experience in Evansville based on the popular show Fear Factor. I remember not wanting to miss an episode of the hit show Fear Factor when I was...
Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire
The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday morning kitchen fire closed their restaurant temporarily. Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire. The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday...
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
New coffee shop opens in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed. “After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean. “He asked the next...
POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?
It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
How Did the Garvin Street Warehouse Fire Start? Here’s What the Investigators Discovered
Our local fire departments are probably thankful that 2022 is over. The final few months of the year kept them very busy with two 4-alarm warehouse fires. The ATF and the National Response Team just finished their investigation into the Garvin Street warehouse fire. What Buildings Burned?. Evansville Fire Division...
Indiana Youth Organization Seeking Donations to Launch Community Garden Project
Evansville, Indiana's Young & Established has set its sights on growing a new goal and it involves cultivating a sustainable community garden, but they need our help. With a mission to work for the betterment of the community, Young & Established strives to inspire and motivate the youth in the area to reach their full potential through mentorship, after-school programs, and other invaluable resources that the organization provides to kids in the community. The organization and its facility work to super-serve those in grades 5 and up with everything from homework help and enrichment activities (like learning to cook), to a clothes closet and food pantry but the latest project is one we are excited to watch grow (pun intended!)
