5 Owensboro KY Stores Your Parents (and Grandparents) Loved

I wonder how many big box department stores--or department store chains that ARE NOT considered "big box"--will still be here in 40 or 50 years. My money is on Walmart, for sure, and maybe Target. I don't think Meijer is going anywhere, either. But I could certainly be very wrong. Technology is advancing far more quickly than it did in the 70s, 80s, and 90s. And society is growing accustomed to the ever-growing number of conveniences those advances have created. So who knows? We may not even SHOP the same way in 40 years. We all know there was no Amazon in 1982, if that's any clue.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Beat the Winter Blues with Indoor Swim Lessons in the Evansville-Owensboro Area

YMCA- Register online now for swim lessons. There are many options available to choose from, there is bound to be a lesson option that would be best suited to your needs. From parent-tot lessons for ages 6 months to 3 years to group lessons if you want to practice your social butterfly stroke (see what I did there?) to private swim lessons. You can achieve your lifeguard certification at the Y as well. You can register online or by calling 270-926-9622.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Talented Kentucky Baker Fulfills Life-Long Dream of Owning Her Own Store

I remember where I was the first time I met Victoria Hess. I was doing a remote broadcast at Come-hither, a women's intimate clothing store here that's owned by my friends Rhonda and Jenny. For that special event, Victoria had a small display set up inside their Owensboro store. It was close to Christmas time, so she had some holiday goodies and, the things that really caught my eye, hot chocolate bombs. She hooked me up with a sampler and I was instantly hooked. Everything she made was delicious.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY Food Truck Adds Sinfully Delicious New Menu Item for 2023

So much for New Year's resolutions. LOL! J's Good Grub, Owensboro, Kentucky's wildly popular food truck, just smashed the heck out of any resolutions involving food for 2023. They just rolled out a brand new menu item for the New Year and it looks sinfully delicious. I don't know of anyone who's going to be able to resist this temptation. If you love French fries and you love pizza, you're definitely going to LOVE this.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Evansville’s Eastland Mall Losing Popular Retail Store – Gaining Slime Fun

As they say, when one store closes, another one opens. Ok, I might've just made that up, but it is true at Eastland Mall in Evansville, Indiana. I love going to the mall. Maybe it's because I grew up thirty miles away from Evansville, and going to the mall was not something we did very often. So, anytime I see empty spaces or stores planning to close, I am always hopeful that something new and exciting will fill the space.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Where Can You Find Red Pandas in Southern Indiana?

So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Evansville area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

New Car Wash May Be Coming to a Unique Location on Evansville’s East Side

While it would take some time to reach Dollar General territory, it feels like we've seen a number of new automatic car washes pop up in and around Evansville over the past few years. It seems that trend may continue in 2023 with news that another new car wash company is looking to set up shop on Evansville's east side in a spot that, to me, is hard to picture a car wash sitting on.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Ronald McDonald Houses in Need of Home Cleaning Supplies

Both the Ronald McDonald House on the Ascension-St. Vincent campus and the one located at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh provide a terrific service to families who have children that require long-term treatments at both hospital facilities. They give those families a place to stay so they may be close to their children while they work to get better. The families essentially get their own small apartments to live in for however long they need, and like an apartment or house you and I live in, they need to be cleaned on a regular basis. While both locations provide the supplies needed to make that happen, they rely on the public to help keep the inventory stocked, and right now they're running low on a few things.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire

The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday morning kitchen fire closed their restaurant temporarily. Owensboro restaurant asks for community support following kitchen fire. The Owners of El Tucan Del Cielo on Tamarack Road are asking for support after a Thursday...
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday

The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
14news.com

New coffee shop opens in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new coffee shop is set to open in Evansville on Monday. Farm 57 Coffee Shop is hosting their grand opening event in Evansville on January 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The new coffee shop location is 3443 Kansas Road. Their regular business hours...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - Dean and Carl Burton have been together for 72 years. They met at a church revival. Initially, Mrs. Burton was not all that charmed. “After church, he asked to take me home one night and I said, ‘no,’ said Dean. “He asked the next...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

POLL: What Is Your Favorite Bakery in the Western KY Area?

It was not my intent to throw a monkey wrench into your New Year's resolution, but that's what this might look like. NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION COUNTERATTACK--BUT NOT REALLY. I consulted a number of polls conducted nationwide, and "losing weight" comes out at the top of most of them. And if I dug deeper, I'd probably find that, historically, that resolution--or maybe quitting smoking--would be number one.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

Indiana Youth Organization Seeking Donations to Launch Community Garden Project

Evansville, Indiana's Young & Established has set its sights on growing a new goal and it involves cultivating a sustainable community garden, but they need our help. With a mission to work for the betterment of the community, Young & Established strives to inspire and motivate the youth in the area to reach their full potential through mentorship, after-school programs, and other invaluable resources that the organization provides to kids in the community. The organization and its facility work to super-serve those in grades 5 and up with everything from homework help and enrichment activities (like learning to cook), to a clothes closet and food pantry but the latest project is one we are excited to watch grow (pun intended!)
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

