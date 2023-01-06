Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Authorities Identify N.C. Family of 5 Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Athalia A. Crayton, 46, along with her three children, were shot and killed by her husband, Robert Jeffrey Crayton Jr., 45, before he turned the gun on himself The family of five, believed to have been killed in a murder-suicide in High Point, N.C., have been identified by authorities. Robert J. Crayton, Jr., 45, took his own life after fatally shooting his wife, 46-year-old Athalia A. Crayton, and the couple's three children, 18-year-old Kasin Crayton, and two unidentified kids, ages 16 and 10, according to a news release from the High Point...
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
US News and World Report
Gunmen Kidnap 32 People From Southern Nigeria Train Station
YENAGOA, NIGERIA (Reuters) - Gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles have abducted more than 30 people from a train station in Nigeria's southern Edo state, the governor's office said on Sunday. The attack is the latest example of the growing insecurity that has spread to nearly every corner of Africa's most...
US News and World Report
Russian Publisher Investigated by Authorities Under New Anti-LGBT Law - Lawmaker
(Reuters) - An independent Russian book publisher is under investigation for promoting "non-traditional sexual relations", a lawmaker from the ruling party said on Tuesday, after he accused it of openly defying Russia's tough new anti-LGBT laws. Popcorn Books, which publishes stories that deal with LGBT relationships and self-identification, began labelling...
US News and World Report
Ex-Coinbase Manager's Brother Sentenced to 10 Months in Insider Trading Case
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The brother of a former Coinbase Global Inc product manager was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty in September to a wire fraud conspiracy charge, in what U.S. prosecutors have called the first insider trading case involving cryptocurrency. Nikhil Wahi admitted...
US News and World Report
Kenyan LGBTQ Activist's Roommate Suspected in His Death, Police Say
NAIROBI (Reuters) - One of the suspects in the death last week of prominent Kenyan LGBTQ rights campaigner Edwin Chiloba is his roommate with whom he is "believed to have been in (a) close relationship," the police said on Monday. Chiloba's body was found in a metal box after being...
