Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
darientimes.com
Police arrest New Milford woman, 18, in connection with her role in Southbury Training School arson
SOUTHBURY — Police made a second arrest in connection with last month’s fire that engulfed a cottage on the Southbury Training School property. Juliana Sullivan, 18, of New Milford, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit third-degree arson and criminal liability for acts of another after turning herself in to police on an arrest warrant Saturday.
Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say
A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
News 12
Fire officials: 1 person freed from car following multivehicle crash in Westport
Fire officials say one person was freed from a car after a multivehicle crash in Westport. It happened on Bridge Street after 6 p.m. Monday. The person who was freed was sent to the hospital. No other injuries were reported and there are no reports on what caused the crash.
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
Police: Man arrested for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam, Westchester counties
They say Putnam Valley and Cortlandt Manor saw a string of burglaries from October to December. Investigators worked with state police to catch 42-year-old Harold J. Mann Jr.
darientimes.com
New York woman charged in alleged retail theft ring targeting Victoria's Secret stores
STAMFORD — A New York woman was arrested last week on charges connected to an alleged retail theft ring that struck Victoria’s Secret stores across the state for nearly $29,000 worth of goods, according to an arrest warrant. Ezzria Figeroux, 21, of Brooklyn, was charged with second-degree larceny...
darientimes.com
Police: Man dies days after Chapel Street shooting in New Haven in third homicide of the year
NEW HAVEN — A man who was shot last week on Chapel Street has died in what police said is New Haven's third homicide of the year. Kentel Robinson, 30, New Haven, died at Yale New Haven Hospital Saturday, according to Officer Scott Shumway, a spokesperson for New Haven police.
News 12
Police: Greenwich mail carrier robbed
Greenwich police say a mail carrier was robbed on Lake Avenue Friday. No injuries or weapons were reported in the incident. Police say they're looking for a white Mercedes-Benz with a New York license plate. Police say the car was last spotted in New York state. Anyone with information is...
16-year-old killed in Old Brookville crash identified as Seaford High School student
Three other teenagers were also injured in the crash. News 12 is told they are students at Hicksville High School.
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bellport
A person was struck and killed by a train on Long Island. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 just east of Bellport Station. MTA officials said eastbound train 2720 struck an unauthorized person on the tracks, suspending service on the Montauk branch between Patchogue and Speonk for approximately two hours.
darientimes.com
Southbury police investigating theft of three dirt bikes
SOUTHBURY — The police department was investigating the recent theft of three dirt bikes from a residential property on Main Street North. Officers were called to the residence the afternoon of Jan. 4 and told that three dirt bikes had been stolen from a barn, police said. Through an...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74
BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
35-Year-Old Driver Dies After Car Strikes I-95 Exit Sign In Westbrook, Overturns
A 35-year-old man died after his car struck a sign on I-95 in Connecticut and overturned. The crash happened in the Middlesex County town of Westbrook at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2003 Ford Taurus was northbound on I-95 when it went off...
Roofing contractor dies after falling from Yonkers home
Yonkers Police say the 51-year-old man fell 30 feet from the rooftop of a home on Park Hill Avenue.
Police asking for help identifying woman found wandering near Cross Bronx Expressway
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a woman who was found wandering the streets of the Bronx Monday morning.
13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx and the NYPD is asking the public for their assistance to help find her. Payton Huggings, 13, was last seen at her home on Selwyn Avenue in the Bronx. “It was reported to police that Payton Huggings was last seen on Friday, January 6, at approximately 3:20 pm inside of her residence,” the NYPD reported today. She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and a The post 13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
VIDEO: East Haven officer shoots at wanted man after chasing suspect across I-95 in Milford
The Office of the Inspector General is investigating and released a preliminary report that includes body camera footage—not just of the shooting, but the first attempt to take Nicholas Gambardella, 27, into custody.
