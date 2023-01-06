ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
darientimes.com

Police arrest New Milford woman, 18, in connection with her role in Southbury Training School arson

SOUTHBURY — Police made a second arrest in connection with last month’s fire that engulfed a cottage on the Southbury Training School property. Juliana Sullivan, 18, of New Milford, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, conspiracy to commit third-degree arson and criminal liability for acts of another after turning herself in to police on an arrest warrant Saturday.
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man shot at by East Haven police on I-95 released on bond

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who led officers on a chase Thursday, culminating in a crash on Interstate 95 and shots fired, has posted bond, according to East Haven police. Nicholas Gambardella, 27, drove from police before crashing his car on the I-95 Exit 36 off-ramp in Milford, according to authorities. Police said […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Stamford Felon Nabbed With Gun, Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man recently acquitted on a 2012 murder charge was nabbed by police following a weeks-long investigation he might be in possession of a firearm.Hakeem Atkinson, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 5, after Stamford Police Narcotics and Organized Crime agents stopp…
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Police: Greenwich mail carrier robbed

Greenwich police say a mail carrier was robbed on Lake Avenue Friday. No injuries or weapons were reported in the incident. Police say they're looking for a white Mercedes-Benz with a New York license plate. Police say the car was last spotted in New York state. Anyone with information is...
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Person Struck, Killed By Train In Bellport

A person was struck and killed by a train on Long Island. The incident took place in Suffolk County around 10:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 just east of Bellport Station. MTA officials said eastbound train 2720 struck an unauthorized person on the tracks, suspending service on the Montauk branch between Patchogue and Speonk for approximately two hours.
BELLPORT, NY
darientimes.com

Southbury police investigating theft of three dirt bikes

SOUTHBURY — The police department was investigating the recent theft of three dirt bikes from a residential property on Main Street North. Officers were called to the residence the afternoon of Jan. 4 and told that three dirt bikes had been stolen from a barn, police said. Through an...
SOUTHBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74

BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Shore News Network

13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in the Bronx and the NYPD is asking the public for their assistance to help find her. Payton Huggings, 13, was last seen at her home on Selwyn Avenue in the Bronx. “It was reported to police that Payton Huggings was last seen on Friday, January 6, at approximately 3:20 pm inside of her residence,” the NYPD reported today. She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweat suit and a The post 13-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY

