Detroit, MI

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

Model Christen Harper ‘so proud’ of fiancé Jared Goff after wild Lions season

Christen Harper bid farewell to a “bittersweet” NFL season in a touching tribute to her fiancé, Lions quarterback Jared Goff. On Monday, one day after the Lions defeated the Packers, 20-16, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram, where she gushed over Goff in a post that included some of her favorite moments throughout the season. “It’s always bittersweet when the season comes to an end,” Harper wrote in her caption. “I am so so proud of @jaredgoff and this entire team with everything they accomplished this season. “Detroit is a special city and I feel so blessed to be along...
DETROIT, MI

