ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Michigan thrift stores need donations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a busy holiday shopping season, one nonprofit is asking for donations to restock their shelves. Volunteers of America said it is in desperate need to restock its shelves. Its thrift stores are in need of things like gently-used clothing, furniture and home goods. Volunteers of...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network

BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
MICHIGAN STATE
wxpr.org

Group: KS Keystone spill a cautionary tale for MI pipeline

An environmental watchdog group said the recent Keystone Pipeline oil spill should serve as a warning to Michiganders if a proposed expansion of the Enbridge Line 5 project is approved. In early December, Keystone broke open and dumped 14,000 barrels of heavy tar-sands oil into a creek on the Kansas-Nebraska...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Frequently asked questions for Michigan State Police

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Can I make a U-turn on the highway? Is it legal to stay in the left lane?. There are a lot of traffic laws in Michigan and it may be hard to remember them all, and some drivers may have questions about these laws. That’s why...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Democrats plot repeal of Republican right-to-work triumph

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature is set to open its 2023 session Wednesday as Democrats, ready to assume full control for the first time in nearly 40 years, weigh how quickly to repeal the state's right-to-work law, a Republican achievement that looms over the new term. A bill is...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy