Man's body found in Fort Worth, police not sure if he's a hit-and-run victim

A man's death is still a mystery to Fort Worth police who found the body Thursday along West Vickery in the Ridglea Country Club Estates neighborhood.

The original calls to 9-1-1 suggested the man may have been a hit-and-run victim. But officers found the body about 30 feet off the roadway, so that seemed a little strange.

Reports say they also observed injuries on the man's body but it was hard to say if they came from being hit by a vehicle or perhaps the man had been assaulted.

In any case, the body was taken by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner to determine who it is and what was the cause of death.

