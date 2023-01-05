COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Attorney General's Office released its annual report on domestic violence, which compiles information on domestic violence deaths in 2021. The report shows El Paso County had the highest number of domestic violence fatalities (DVFs) in the state with 28 deaths. Denver and Arapahoe County followed behind with 20 and 10 DVFs respectively.

