Only three teams this season have given South Carolina the kind of battle that the No. 1 Gamecocks got on Sunday and Mississippi State is one of those. For just the third time this year, the Gamecocks won by single digits in a game as MSU fell 58-51. State held USC to its lowest point total of the year and the lowest field goal percentage at 30% as MSU continued to show one of the best defenses in the league.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO