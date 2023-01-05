Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Former Midlands star could be headed back home
Sunday night the news broke that former Irmo star defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (6-4 289) of Missouri had put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. This despite announcing on January 3rd that he would return to Mizzou for a fifth season. Immediately, speculation heated up that Jeffcoat might be...
Gamecocks Make James Madison II's Top Ten
South Carolina has survived the latest cut for a national-level wide receiver prospect in James Madison II.
sportstalksc.com
#Gamecocks survive tough battle at Mississippi State 58-51 (AUDIO)
A second road game in the SEC and a second real test passed by the top ranked USC women’s basketball team. Their first road game at Georgia saw them come from behind in the second half for a 17-point win. Sunday at Mississippi State, the Gamecocks were pressed even more but managed to leave Starkville with a 58-51 win.
Gamecocks Survive A Scare In Starkville
Led by Aliyah Boston's double-double performance, South Carolina's women's basketball team managed to hang on and defeat Mississippi State.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting Notebook 1-8
Four transfers looking for new football homes spent time at USC over the weekend, and all four could land in Shane Beamer’s program over the next few days. The Gamecocks have already taken six transfers for this class, five from four-year programs and one from a junior college, and Beamer has not been shy about shopping the portal for talent to fill holes in his roster.
WATCH: Jessika Carter and Debreasha Powe recap effort against No. 1 South Carolina
Only three teams this season have given South Carolina the kind of battle that the No. 1 Gamecocks got on Sunday and Mississippi State is one of those. For just the third time this year, the Gamecocks won by single digits in a game as MSU fell 58-51. State held USC to its lowest point total of the year and the lowest field goal percentage at 30% as MSU continued to show one of the best defenses in the league.
What Lamont Paris Said After Blowout Loss To Tennessee
South Carolina's head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris spoke to the media about the Gamecocks' historic loss to Tennessee.
sportstalksc.com
Tennessee hands #Gamecocks worst loss ever in the CLA 85-42 (AUDIO)
The USC football team stunned 5th ranked Tennessee in Columbia in November scoring 63 points on the Vols. Saturday afternoon in Columbia, the Gamecock basketball team would not enjoy the same success against the 8th ranked Vol hoopsters. Rick Barnes has a deep and talented team that may very well...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks beef up the offensive line with commitment from transfer Sidney Fugar
USC is losing at least three starters off their offensive line, and Shane Beamer has reached into the NCAA Transfer Portal for more help. Sunday transfer OT Sidney Fugar (6-6 330) of Western Illinois announced he will be enrolling at USC this after taking an official visit over the weekend.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: #Gamecocks pick up Ole Miss transfer LB Jaron Willis (UPDATED with comments)
USC didn’t win the recruiting battle for LB Jaron Willis (6-2 220) of Leesburg, GA when he first committed to Georgia Tech and then signed with Ole Miss for the 2022 class, but the Gamecocks cleaned him up on the transfer rebound. Willis made an official visit to USC...
Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Classy Decision
On Sunday, the South Carolina head coach - and the rest of her team - made a cool gesture for former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Staley and her team wore a Mike Leach-inspired shirt in honor of the former head coach. That's a great move by the Gamecocks.
WLTX.com
A hire that was criticized initially pays off for all parties involved
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On paper it was a gamble. Shane Beamer had never been an offensive or defensive coordinator but in December of 2020, he was named the new head football coach at South Carolina. Hiring an up-and-coming assistant was a departure of the previous hires of Muschamp, Spurrier...
'Goodbye for now...': Wet Willie's not renewing lease in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifteen years are about to come to an end for a local establishment known for its ice-cold daiquiris. Wet Willie's Columbia announced that it would be closing its location on Gervais Street after recently deciding not to renew its lease. And while this is definitely the end for the current Vista location, it may not be the final chapter for Wet Willie's in the Midlands.
USC Gamecock
Theta Delta Chi fraternity suspended, 4 other fraternities placed on conduct probation
After investigations into organizational conduct violations, USC suspended the Theta Delta Chi fraternity chapter for hazing violations on Nov. 4, 2022, until at least Nov. 4, 2026. Four other fraternities — Phi Delta Theta, Pi Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Order and Phi Kappa Sigma — were placed under conduct probation...
Tuesday, Jan. 10, is CDL Day at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds!
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Drivers of commercial vehicles, and those folks who want to be able to drive a commercial vehicle, should be aware the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) -- with the support of the South Carolina Trucking Association -- is hosting CDL Day Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the State Fairgrounds in Columbia.
tribpapers.com
Land Preservation & Boykins Go Hand in Hand
Boykin, SC – In rural South Carolina, there is a small town well worth visiting just before Christmas. This year, the 26th annual Boykin Christmas Parade once again took place near Camden, S.C. This beloved tongue-in-check parade returned after a 2-year disruption due to COVID. It is a delightful Mardi Gras-like parade full of surprises every year. Apparently, at the first parade in 1991, Santa Claus arrived by parachute!
Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally back home with family
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Family members are praising Aspen Jeter's return home after she was taken hundreds of miles away in the wake of her mother's murder. Pauley Jumper said it's exactly what he's been praying for. He and his family now have 5-year-old Aspen back in their custody. She was first reported missing after her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day.
carolinapanorama.com
Allen University Provost wins Chief Academic Officer Award
Allen University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Lisa E. Long, was the recipient of the 2022 CIC Chief Academic Officer Award. The award recognizes the significant support she extends to colleagues at independent colleges and universities. She has been active in many CIC-sponsored programs since 2015, including...
Marjorie Wingard remembered for her kindness, impact in Lexington community
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The beloved founder of Wingard's Market in Lexington, Marjorie Wingard, has died at 94. She was not only known for her business but also for her charming character and impact on the Lexington community. Marjorie was responsible for starting the first Girl Scout troop in Lexington...
