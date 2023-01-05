ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Former Midlands star could be headed back home

Sunday night the news broke that former Irmo star defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (6-4 289) of Missouri had put his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal. This despite announcing on January 3rd that he would return to Mizzou for a fifth season. Immediately, speculation heated up that Jeffcoat might be...
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

#Gamecocks survive tough battle at Mississippi State 58-51 (AUDIO)

A second road game in the SEC and a second real test passed by the top ranked USC women’s basketball team. Their first road game at Georgia saw them come from behind in the second half for a 17-point win. Sunday at Mississippi State, the Gamecocks were pressed even more but managed to leave Starkville with a 58-51 win.
STARKVILLE, MS
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting Notebook 1-8

Four transfers looking for new football homes spent time at USC over the weekend, and all four could land in Shane Beamer’s program over the next few days. The Gamecocks have already taken six transfers for this class, five from four-year programs and one from a junior college, and Beamer has not been shy about shopping the portal for talent to fill holes in his roster.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

WATCH: Jessika Carter and Debreasha Powe recap effort against No. 1 South Carolina

Only three teams this season have given South Carolina the kind of battle that the No. 1 Gamecocks got on Sunday and Mississippi State is one of those. For just the third time this year, the Gamecocks won by single digits in a game as MSU fell 58-51. State held USC to its lowest point total of the year and the lowest field goal percentage at 30% as MSU continued to show one of the best defenses in the league.
COLUMBIA, SC
sportstalksc.com

Tennessee hands #Gamecocks worst loss ever in the CLA 85-42 (AUDIO)

The USC football team stunned 5th ranked Tennessee in Columbia in November scoring 63 points on the Vols. Saturday afternoon in Columbia, the Gamecock basketball team would not enjoy the same success against the 8th ranked Vol hoopsters. Rick Barnes has a deep and talented team that may very well...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Classy Decision

On Sunday, the South Carolina head coach - and the rest of her team - made a cool gesture for former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Staley and her team wore a Mike Leach-inspired shirt in honor of the former head coach. That's a great move by the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Goodbye for now...': Wet Willie's not renewing lease in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifteen years are about to come to an end for a local establishment known for its ice-cold daiquiris. Wet Willie's Columbia announced that it would be closing its location on Gervais Street after recently deciding not to renew its lease. And while this is definitely the end for the current Vista location, it may not be the final chapter for Wet Willie's in the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC
tribpapers.com

Land Preservation & Boykins Go Hand in Hand

Boykin, SC – In rural South Carolina, there is a small town well worth visiting just before Christmas. This year, the 26th annual Boykin Christmas Parade once again took place near Camden, S.C. This beloved tongue-in-check parade returned after a 2-year disruption due to COVID. It is a delightful Mardi Gras-like parade full of surprises every year. Apparently, at the first parade in 1991, Santa Claus arrived by parachute!
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

5-year-old Aspen Jeter finally back home with family

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Family members are praising Aspen Jeter's return home after she was taken hundreds of miles away in the wake of her mother's murder. Pauley Jumper said it's exactly what he's been praying for. He and his family now have 5-year-old Aspen back in their custody. She was first reported missing after her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving day.
ORANGEBURG, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Allen University Provost wins Chief Academic Officer Award

Allen University’s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Lisa E. Long, was the recipient of the 2022 CIC Chief Academic Officer Award. The award recognizes the significant support she extends to colleagues at independent colleges and universities. She has been active in many CIC-sponsored programs since 2015, including...

