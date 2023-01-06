ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

POLITICO

Tech to the global economy: Let's stay together

LAS VEGAS — Attendees at this year’s CES are sharply attuned to the sea change of the past several years in America’s approach to trade and manufacturing. It makes sense: Everyone at the country’s largest consumer-tech conference, from device manufacturers like Bosch and Panasonic to software developers, makes something. Their businesses are dependent on the dizzyingly complex trade network that underpins the global supply chain.
US News and World Report

Biden Commemorates Jan. 6: ‘We, the People, Prevailed’

Two years after the Jan. 6 insurrection, memories of the day were painfully present in Washington on Friday, as the House remained in turmoil and President Joe Biden recalled in wrenching detail the heroic acts of citizens he honored for their bravery that day. [. Read:. Day Four of Speaker...
nationalhogfarmer.com

U.S. pork exports build momentum; beef export value sets annual record

November exports of U.S. pork were the largest of 2022 in both volume and value, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. November beef exports were below the large year-ago totals, but 2022 export value already set a full-year record of nearly $11 billion.
Reuters

Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' in Brazil

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday condemned "the assault on democracy" in Brazil after supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.
