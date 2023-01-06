Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
Secretary of Ag Celebrates Progress at PA Farm Show Opening Ceremonies
At the opening ceremony for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show on Saturday morning, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by youth agriculture leaders and state and federal elected officials for a celebration of progress for the industry that feeds and fuels the commonwealth. “This year’s Farm Show and its theme—Rooted...
bctv.org
Why does Pa. have so many local governments? Panel Discussion with Spotlight PA
After Tioga borough hired the Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice, and faced intense local and national scrutiny for the decision, the government of the small Pennsylvania town nearly imploded. A Spotlight PA investigation revealed that beneath the troubling hire were long-simmering vendettas among elected officials,...
bctv.org
Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Now Underway, Free Counseling Available
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging reminds Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs from January 1 to March 31. During this time, beneficiaries who currently have a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to a different plan or to original Medicare. Changes to their enrollment will take effect on the first of the month following the month in which they enroll.
Comments / 0