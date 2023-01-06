ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

bctv.org

Secretary of Ag Celebrates Progress at PA Farm Show Opening Ceremonies

At the opening ceremony for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show on Saturday morning, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by youth agriculture leaders and state and federal elected officials for a celebration of progress for the industry that feeds and fuels the commonwealth. “This year’s Farm Show and its theme—Rooted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Now Underway, Free Counseling Available

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging reminds Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs from January 1 to March 31. During this time, beneficiaries who currently have a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to a different plan or to original Medicare. Changes to their enrollment will take effect on the first of the month following the month in which they enroll.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee

If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Liquor Control cites local business for violations

Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Experts speak on coping with seasonal depression

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Millions of Americans are dealing with seasonal depression, a disorder that can have a major impact on someone’s everyday life. Experts say it’s common in Pennsylvania, especially during the winter months, but that it’s rarely talked about. “You can have thought patterns...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership

Democratic state Reps. Jessica Benham, of Allegheny County (L), and Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia (R) are the new chairs of the Legislature's LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus (Capital-Star photo collage by John L. Micek). The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Get up to $975 for your mortgage or rent in Pennsylvania

If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Gov. Wolf calls special session to pass amendment

A special session is being called by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf that will hope to benefit victims of childhood sexual abuse. Legislation would amend the state’s constitution and extend the timeline for victims to file civil actions against their abusers. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be out of office in only a matter of days, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

