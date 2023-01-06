If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO