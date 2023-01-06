Read full article on original website
Dangerous radon levels detected in 39% of Pennsylvania homes | Health Smart
YORK, Pa. — January is National Radon Action Month, and the American Lung Association (ALA) is urging everyone to test their home for radon. It's a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground that can enter a home through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations and other openings.
Why does Pa. have so many local governments? Panel Discussion with Spotlight PA
After Tioga borough hired the Cleveland police officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice, and faced intense local and national scrutiny for the decision, the government of the small Pennsylvania town nearly imploded. A Spotlight PA investigation revealed that beneath the troubling hire were long-simmering vendettas among elected officials,...
Secretary of Ag Celebrates Progress at PA Farm Show Opening Ceremonies
At the opening ceremony for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show on Saturday morning, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by youth agriculture leaders and state and federal elected officials for a celebration of progress for the industry that feeds and fuels the commonwealth. “This year’s Farm Show and its theme—Rooted...
Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Now Underway, Free Counseling Available
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging reminds Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs from January 1 to March 31. During this time, beneficiaries who currently have a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to a different plan or to original Medicare. Changes to their enrollment will take effect on the first of the month following the month in which they enroll.
Shapiro taps superintendent to be Pa. education secretary
PENNSYLVANIA — A school superintendent who won Pennsylvania superintendent of the year and has experience in both the wealthiest and poorest districts will be Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s nominee for secretary of education, the Democrat said Monday. Khalid Mumin, who has been superintendent of the Lower Merion School district...
Pennsylvania Senate committee passes bill to cut state gas tax
Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state's gas tax, one of the nation's highest.
Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee
If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
Liquor Control cites local business for violations
Williamsport, Pa. — Liquor Control Enforcement officers issued 22 warning letters and 7 violations to restaurants, convenience stores, and fire companies over alleged liquor law infractions recently. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement released its list of citations last week that included the following: Clinton County • Keystone Hotel, Renovo: Aug. 1-2,...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
PennDOT Announces Funding Opportunity for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Grants
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Round 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Grant program. The application period will open on February 24, 2023 until 5:00 PM EST on April 6, 2023. “The NEVI Grant...
Hospitalizations, deaths and cases up as CDC puts 7 PA counties at high COVID level
The CDC reports 15.4% of Americans ages 5 and older have the updated COVID-19 booster shot. Check out latest data from Pennsylvania, plus the community level map.
Experts speak on coping with seasonal depression
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Millions of Americans are dealing with seasonal depression, a disorder that can have a major impact on someone’s everyday life. Experts say it’s common in Pennsylvania, especially during the winter months, but that it’s rarely talked about. “You can have thought patterns...
Pa. Legislature’s LGBTQ Caucus changes up leadership
Democratic state Reps. Jessica Benham, of Allegheny County (L), and Malcolm Kenyatta, of Philadelphia (R) are the new chairs of the Legislature's LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus (Capital-Star photo collage by John L. Micek). The Pennsylvania Legislature’s LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus recently changed over its leadership; state Reps. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Benham,...
Suspect in Chestnuthill Township ShopRite robbery
Police: Group robbed elderly women in stores across NJ, Pa. One man was arrested and police are looking for two more in a string of similar robberies across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Get up to $975 for your mortgage or rent in Pennsylvania
If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
Gov. Wolf calls special session to pass amendment
A special session is being called by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf that will hope to benefit victims of childhood sexual abuse. Legislation would amend the state’s constitution and extend the timeline for victims to file civil actions against their abusers. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will be out of office in only a matter of days, […]
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
