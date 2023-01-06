ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
bctv.org

Secretary of Ag Celebrates Progress at PA Farm Show Opening Ceremonies

At the opening ceremony for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show on Saturday morning, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by youth agriculture leaders and state and federal elected officials for a celebration of progress for the industry that feeds and fuels the commonwealth. “This year’s Farm Show and its theme—Rooted...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Now Underway, Free Counseling Available

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging reminds Medicare beneficiaries that the annual Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period runs from January 1 to March 31. During this time, beneficiaries who currently have a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to a different plan or to original Medicare. Changes to their enrollment will take effect on the first of the month following the month in which they enroll.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy