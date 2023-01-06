Read full article on original website
Anna Kendrick Says She Accepted There Were 'Unspoken Things' Between Her and Her Dad Before He Died
The actress's dad William died on Nov. 16 at age 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis Anna Kendrick is getting candid about mourning her father William. The Alice, Darling actress, 37, opened up about the death of her dad while on the Armchair Expert podcast, saying he died at 75 of end-stage liver cirrhosis. An obituary in the Portland Press Herald said William died "peacefully on Nov. 16, 2022, of natural causes with family by his side." Additionally, Kendrick's older brother Michael shared throwback family photos on Instagram in...
Bethenny Frankel Shades ‘Crazy’ Prince Harry for Sharing Details About Royal Family in ‘Spare’: ‘We Understand S—t Went Down’
TMI? Bethenny Frankel didn’t hold back when sharing her thoughts about Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare — and she thinks the Duke of Sussex may have taken it a step too far. “Is it too late to change the name of Harry’s book to Dirty Harry Laundry?” Frankel, 52, quipped via Instagram on Friday, January 6. […]
Ewan McGregor Didn’t Read the Book to Prepare for His ‘Worst’ Role
Ewan McGregor has played a lot of parts over his nearly three decade-long career, but there's one he's not so proud of.
‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
TikTok Goes Viral Of Chris Pine Seeming To Think Hugh Grant Meant It When He Said He Was Married To Daniel Craig
Hugh Grant is going viral on TikTok following his Glass Onion moment.
msn.com
Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie
Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
Lisa Vanderpump Seems To Shade Lisa Rinna Over RHOBH Exit, While Harry Hamlin Explains What Got Her 'Into Trouble' On The Show
Lisa Rinna's RHOBH announcement sparked a presumed reaction from Lisa Vanderpump, coinciding with Harry Hamlin's comments about why Rinna stayed in trouble.
