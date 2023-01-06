ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 231

Bob the Builder
4d ago

Historically extreme far right conservative ideology tends toward fascism. Militarism, authoritarianism, ethnocentrism, hatred towards minorities and oligarchy are some of the major characteristics of fascism. Mussolini, Hitler, Putin,Franco and yes Trump are examples.

Reply(32)
89
Growler Wolf
4d ago

Trump’s all mouth and no substance. The fact he was able to become president is failsafe undeniable proof positive our education system is defunct and broken.

Reply(19)
67
red tail
3d ago

Trump will get what he deserves and it may well be nothing but he burned his Bridges he fluffed his feathers and they got burned and he gets everything he deserves even if that is nothing

Reply(2)
17
Related
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracist Mike Lindell cut off mid-sentence by his own attorney during interview

Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his lawyer during a live broadcast while speaking about “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida Governor’s race.The My Pillow chief and staunch Trump supporter, who gained infamy for his long-running attempts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results, was speaking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday in an appearance on his programme The Lindell Report.But before he could make his announcement, he was urged by his attorney to stop talking.“I am going to break a little breaking news,” Mr Lindell announced. “This will probably surprise a lot of people”....
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
OK! Magazine

Kellyanne Conway Claims The Only Person Donald Trump Is Fearful Of Is Wife Melania Trump

According to onetime White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, former President Donald Trump is scared of one person: his wife, Melania Trump. In Conway's testimony to the House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, she claimed she didn't talk to the 76-year-old businessman during the riot. However, she thought it would be a better idea to get in touch with Melania instead. "I texted Melania Trump that day, though, for sure," Conway said. "I texted her, please — something to the effect of, you know, please talk to him, because I know he listens to her. He reserves —...
WASHINGTON, DC
TheDailyBeast

Proof That Republicans Know Exactly How Racist They Are

Republicans co-opting Martin Luther King Jr.’s quotes while pushing policy and supporting legislation directly in opposition to the Civil Rights leader’s wishes is just one example of the party attempting to rewrite history.In fact, there are so many examples of revisionist history happening these days, particularly among conservatives, that historian and University of Princeton professor Kevin M. Kruse felt the need to publish a book alongside fellow historians, and join this episode of The New Abnormal politics podcast, to set the record straight.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.He talks about...
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Says Donald Trump Deserves Manslaughter Charges

The 59-year-old would like to see the former President criminally charge with the death of a Capitol Police officer. Donald Trump has been putting a lot of energy towards his 2024 Presidential campaign in recent weeks. Seeing as the Jan. 6 Committee commissioned to analyze the deadly insurrection at the Capitol during his last stint in office has referred him for criminal charges, though, it’s entirely possible we may not see the politician hit the campaign trail next year.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy