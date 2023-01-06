ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Kat Kountry 105

Another Minnesota DNR ‘Take A Kid Fishing Weekend’ Is Coming

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting another Take A Kid Fishing Weekend across the state, which is perfect reason to get outdoors for fun family time. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The Minnesota DNR notes that Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

See This in a Minnesota Store? You Know What Time of Year It Is

When you go out shopping during this time of year, and you run into these types of things for sale in the apparel department, you can probably guess what time of year it is. In Minnesota, if you see swim suits on display and it's January, completely way too cold to wear anything like this, it's time to book a vacation. Most people want to get out of the "frozen tundra" at least for a week or so to get a break from the snow and cold and recharge the batteries, so to speak. When you come back, it's usually enough of a break from this weather so you can have a more positive attitude about the rest of the winter.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

MN State Fair Food Becomes Subject of “Little America” on Apple TV+

Everyone knows that you can get almost ANYTHING on a stick at the Great Minnesota Get-together, otherwise known as the Minnesota State Fair. One of the more unique choices was Camel on a Stick. This was available in the International Bazaar on the fairgrounds. I love going through that area. There is live music, unique foods and drinks. and lots and lots of craft type things and apparel. It's interesting to explore that area each year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Teen Escapes Vehicle That Crashes Through Ice on Minnesota Lake

Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager was able to escape a pick-up he was driving that crashed through the ice on a northern Minnesota lake Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake shortly after 11 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, MN was operating a Ram Pick-up with a snow plow on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, causing the truck to go through the ice along the southern shore of the lake.
BUFFALO, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Twin Cities Woman Killed in Northern MN Snowmobiling Accident

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albertville woman was killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Minnesota’s St. Louis County Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were dispatched to the report of a snowmobile crash about 30 miles north of Hibbing around 1:15 p.m. Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced 55-year-old Nancy Grieman dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff

Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Has Three $1 Million Unclaimed Lottery Tickets

With the Mega Millions creeping back up to another billion-dollar jackpot, three people in Minnesota have yet to claim their $1 million prize. The next drawing for the Mega Millions is coming up on Tuesday (1/10/23) with a jackpot of $1.1 billion. This will be the fourth time in just over four years that the jackpot has topped $1 billion. If someone wins on Tuesday, it would be the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy