Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
Another Minnesota DNR ‘Take A Kid Fishing Weekend’ Is Coming
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting another Take A Kid Fishing Weekend across the state, which is perfect reason to get outdoors for fun family time. During the three-day weekend, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. The Minnesota DNR notes that Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don’t need fishing licenses any time of the year.
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
See This in a Minnesota Store? You Know What Time of Year It Is
When you go out shopping during this time of year, and you run into these types of things for sale in the apparel department, you can probably guess what time of year it is. In Minnesota, if you see swim suits on display and it's January, completely way too cold to wear anything like this, it's time to book a vacation. Most people want to get out of the "frozen tundra" at least for a week or so to get a break from the snow and cold and recharge the batteries, so to speak. When you come back, it's usually enough of a break from this weather so you can have a more positive attitude about the rest of the winter.
[OPINION] Electric Cars More Popular, But in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
How Do You Know If You Have Ice Dams On Your Minnesota House?
Do you ever wonder if you have to worry about ice dams on your house? If you own a home in Minnesota, you definitely need to keep an eye on your roof. Ice dams can cause lots of problems for homeowners, and being prepared ahead of time can save you lots of money on repairs to your home. Here is what you need to know.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Billion Dollar Jackpot Up for Grabs in Minnesota, Iowa Tuesday Night
Undated (KROC-AM News)- A $1.1 billion lottery jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night. The drawing for the fourth-largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the Mega Millions game is set to take place at 10 p.m. Central Time. The jackpot broke through the $1 billion threshold after Friday night’s drawing did not result in a winner.
Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy
As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
MN State Fair Food Becomes Subject of “Little America” on Apple TV+
Everyone knows that you can get almost ANYTHING on a stick at the Great Minnesota Get-together, otherwise known as the Minnesota State Fair. One of the more unique choices was Camel on a Stick. This was available in the International Bazaar on the fairgrounds. I love going through that area. There is live music, unique foods and drinks. and lots and lots of craft type things and apparel. It's interesting to explore that area each year.
Teen Escapes Vehicle That Crashes Through Ice on Minnesota Lake
Walker, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota teenager was able to escape a pick-up he was driving that crashed through the ice on a northern Minnesota lake Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake shortly after 11 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, MN was operating a Ram Pick-up with a snow plow on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, causing the truck to go through the ice along the southern shore of the lake.
24 Things Minnesotans Have to Explain to Out-of-Towners
I'm absolutely a proud Minnesotan. I love our state, I enjoy going on hikes in our amazing state parks, and I like feeling like a bad a** for being able to survive Minnesota winters. But as Minnesotans, we also bamboozle some people. There are things we say and do that out-of-towners are very confused by.
When Will Girl Scout Cookies Go on Sale in Southeast Minnesota?
I've heard Girl Scout cookies have gone on sale in parts of the country today. Rochester, Minnesota is not one of those places, unfortunately. So don't go running to your nearest HyVee yet to see if a Girl Scout has a stand set up. I've got the scoop on when we WILL see Girl Scout cookies for sale in our area!
Who’s Right, When There Is No Light & You’ve Got To Turn Left In Minnesota!
A question came to mind the other day while I was sitting at a stoplight getting ready to make a left turn. Do you turn IN FRONT OF an approaching vehicle or BEHIND an approaching vehicle, when both vehicles want to turn left at an intersection with no designated turn lane?
Twin Cities Woman Killed in Northern MN Snowmobiling Accident
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albertville woman was killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Minnesota’s St. Louis County Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were dispatched to the report of a snowmobile crash about 30 miles north of Hibbing around 1:15 p.m. Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced 55-year-old Nancy Grieman dead at the scene.
‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff
Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
Minnesota Lottery: Powerball Jackpot Climbs Again, Now $360 Million
No one matched all six numbers in last night's Powerball drawing, increasing the jackpot to an estimated $360 million for Wednesday night's drawing. Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $1.1 billion dollars. The winning Powerball numbers drawn Monday were: 18-42-48-60-69, Powerball: 14. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and...
Minnesota Has Three $1 Million Unclaimed Lottery Tickets
With the Mega Millions creeping back up to another billion-dollar jackpot, three people in Minnesota have yet to claim their $1 million prize. The next drawing for the Mega Millions is coming up on Tuesday (1/10/23) with a jackpot of $1.1 billion. This will be the fourth time in just over four years that the jackpot has topped $1 billion. If someone wins on Tuesday, it would be the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.
Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
