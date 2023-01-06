Read full article on original website
Related
i100rocks.com
Small business grant program applications open in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Assistance available for small businesses in Cortland. The City of Cortland received funding for a Microenterprise Program to help eligible businesses with five or fewer employees, including the owner, with grants of up to $35,000. The owner or new hire(s) must have low-to-moderate incomes. For more information, including an application and business plan template, contact Thoma Development Consultants at (607)-753-1433. Details will be presented at a public meeting and Q&A session at the Cortland County Chamber of Commerce located at 83 Main Street in Cortland. It happens January 17th at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, a Zoom presentation will happen January 18th at 3 p.m. Contact ryan@thomadevelopment.com for a link.
i100rocks.com
Schuyler County killer denied parole
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Parole has been denied again for a convicted murderer in Schuyler County. Right before 2023 began, Joshua Horein was denied parole by the New York State Parole Board. WENY-TV reports it was the sixth time Horein’s parole request was rejected. Horein was sentenced...
i100rocks.com
Village of Lansing Trustee resigns due to health, replacement sought
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Village of Lansing is searching for a new trustee. Officials say trustee Jeff Dobbin has resigned due to health issues, leaving one out of five board positions vacant. The village is looking for a resident to fill the remainder of the term that runs through April 30th of 2024.
i100rocks.com
Elmira replaces police chief for undisclosed reasons
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Elmira has a new police chief, but the city is not disclosing why. WENY-TV reports Anthony Alvernaz was removed Monday and replaced by Deputy Chief Kris Thorne, who was named acting chief. City officials are remaining silent about the decision. Alvernaz had been with the...
i100rocks.com
Early voting period for vacant Tompkins County Legislature seat begins Saturday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A special election upcoming for a vacancy on the Tompkins County Legislature. Early voting to fill the seat in District 3, left by the passing of Legislator Henry Granison in November, begins this Saturday and runs through January 22nd at the Tompkins County Board of Elections building at 128 East Buffalo Street in Ithaca. Voting hours will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day, including weekends and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. On January 17th and 19th evening hours will be extend to 8:00 p.m. A drop box for Absentee Ballots will be placed outside the front door of the building during business hours.
i100rocks.com
Cortland County firefighters receive awards
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Authorities in Cortland County are getting applause. The Cortlandville Fire Department named Josh Henry and Jonathan Alteri ‘Firefighters of the Year.’ Alteri also won the ‘Life Saving Award.’ Authorities received trophies for their accomplishments. Elsewhere in the county, the Truxton Fire...
i100rocks.com
Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
i100rocks.com
Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
i100rocks.com
Off-duty Syracuse cop not facing charges after gun goes off
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — No charges are being filed against a Syracuse police officer, who fired a gun in his apartment while off duty. Investigators in the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office say it was an accident, and Officer Ahmad Bradley was not reckless. Last Wednesday, authorities responded to...
Comments / 0