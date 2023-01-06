NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.

