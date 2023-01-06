ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment

The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning. Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision. You can't do this. While...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
105.3 The Fan

Did the Cowboys peak too early this season?

After demolishing the Vikings in November, the Cowboys were flying high. Was that victory ultimately the peak of their season? KG & CA discuss if the team peaked too early, and how that could bite them in their playoff matchup against Tampa Bay.
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision

A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
FORT WORTH, TX
