4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment
The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning. Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision. You can't do this. While...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Did the Cowboys peak too early this season?
After demolishing the Vikings in November, the Cowboys were flying high. Was that victory ultimately the peak of their season? KG & CA discuss if the team peaked too early, and how that could bite them in their playoff matchup against Tampa Bay.
Chargers at Jaguars Betting Odds: Wild Card Round Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
Here's a look at the betting odds ahead of the Chargers' Wild Card game against the Jaguars.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes joins KC Current ownership group
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins wife, Brittany, as an owner in the Kansas City Current women's soccer team.
Christen Harper Shares Sweet Message to Detroit Lions QB Fiancé Jared Goff
The SI Swimsuit model shouted out her fiancé and his team for their accomplishments this season.
Lincoln Riley retains Alex Grinch as USC defensive coordinator despite major struggles
USC finished the season ranked near the bottom nationally in an assortment of statistical categories on defense, but head coach Lincoln Riley is not planning to make any changes to his staff. That includes defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, the subject of much frustration among the Trojans’ fanbase. Riley spoke...
