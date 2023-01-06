ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 2

Jt
3d ago

Of course it was a scam, Shows there are lots of people with lots of money who will buy into anything. It's almost a sin not to tip them off.🤑

Reply
2
Related
RadarOnline

Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rushes To Court, Pleads For Emergency Hearing Over Spice Girl Star’s Alleged Drinking & ‘Bizarre’ Behavior

Spice Girls star Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has rushed back to court in their never-ending divorce war pleading for an emergency hearing over their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen requested the hearing to discuss Mel's alleged drinking and other concerning behavior. Stephen said he wants a court order where Madison can have her own private phone, privacy to make her call to him without Mel around, and an order that Mel’s other daughter Phoenix cannot access Madison’s phone. Further, he wants a court order prohibiting Mel from being under the...
Tyla

Woman texts dead sister's number and receives cruel text back

A grieving woman was left upset after receiving an 'insensitive' response to a heartfelt message she had sent to her late sister's phone. TikToker Faith Sidman took to the platform to share her experience after losing her sister two years prior, with a post showing how she continued to text her number as her own way of staying in touch with her loved one.
RadarOnline

'Do We Even Know What Really Happened?' Son Of Paul Pelosi's Suspected Assailant Questions Narrative Behind Alleged Attack

The son of the man accused of breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacking her husband with a hammer recently questioned the narrative behind the alleged attack, RadarOnline.com has learned.19-year-old Nebosvod "Sky" Gonzalez, whose 42-year-old father David DePape is charged with attacking Paul Pelosi on October 28, spoke out on Tuesday to insist his father is not a danger to society.Gonzalez’s comments came one day before his dad is set to be arraigned on state charges of attempted murder in a San Francisco court. But according to an exclusive interview between DePape’s son and Daily Mail, Gonzalez claims his father’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reality Tea

Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds

Well this is simply shahking news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future inmate Jen Shah has had a very bad, no good year. She started out strong but it looks like she’s going to possibly end in a tiny room with no view. The Bravolebrity was detained in March 2021 on suspicion of defrauding […] The post Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RadarOnline

Kirstie Alley Left Behind $40 Million Fortune & Massive Real Estate Portfolio Following Her Death At 71

Kirstie Alley enjoyed the fruits of her labor following a successful career in the limelight, leaving behind a $40 million fortune and massive real estate portfolio, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Alley had several starring roles that afforded her a luxurious lifestyle, including on Cheers and the Look Who's Talking franchise.She also became a regular fixture on reality TV, making appearances on Kirstie Alley's Big Life, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing With the Stars, and The Masked Singer.In addition to her significant net worth, she had a sprawling home in Wichita, Kansas. Plus, Alley dished about building her dream farmhouse on two acres...
KANSAS STATE
RadarOnline

Post Malone Facing $787k Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit Involving His Ex-Girlfriend

Rapper Post Malone has been accused of failing to respond to a lawsuit and now faces being hit with a massive default judgment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the White Iverson rapper, 27, did not respond to the lawsuit brought by the Los Angeles law firm named Martorell Law despite being served. As a result, Martorell Law now wants the court to enter judgment against Post in the amount of $787,027.60. The judge has yet to rule. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the law firm sued Post and his ex-girlfriend Ashlen Diaz. The firm said they...
thesource.com

[WATCH] Detroit Family Stomps Lip Off Of Alleged Pedophile

Neighbors and onlookers recorded the bloody aftermath of a man who was severely beaten after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager. “Absolutely tragic. It really is,” said Capt. Rebecca Hall, Detroit police. “It is in affecting a young life, a family, and it’s going to definitely take time to heal.”
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Merciless monkeys beat, attempt to drown rat for stealing food: video

No mousetrap? No problem. Footage was released of the horrific moment vengeful monkeys beat and attempted to drown a thieving rat for stealing their food at a zoo in China. Video of their medieval justice-serving method is currently going viral online. “I guess they were not impressed at the rat stealing their food,” the anonymous videographer told Asia Wire of the incident, captured at an undisclosed wild-animal park in Quzhou, in the Zhejiang province. The wild footage starts off innocuously enough, with rats running back and forth between the monkeys’ food box and the rocks in the enclosure. Things take a turn...
RadarOnline

Drake Bell Enters Rehab Days After Being Spotted Huffing Balloons With Young Son Nearby, Wife Janet Von Schmeling Filing For Divorce

Troubled ex-child star Drake Bell’s wife Janet Von Schmeling has left him and will be filing for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider revealed that Bell will be checking into a rehab center days after being caught huffing balloons in a car — with this young son in the backseat. A source told Page Six that Von Schmeling had “enough” of her husband’s antics. The actress has moved back to Florida where she has a family. “They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy and they’ll be great co-parents in the future,” a source...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Cardi B’s Best Friend, Alleged ‘Godmother’ Of Violent Street Gang, Pleads With Judge To Remove Curfew To Allow Her To Work As Influencer

Cardi B’s best friend Star Brim, the alleged “godmother” to a subset of the Bloods, has pleaded with the judge presiding over her criminal case for more freedom while out on bond, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Star has requested the court remove her curfew. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Star stands accused of being a high-ranking female member of the 5-9 Brims, who are a part of the Bloods gang. Brim (real name: Yonette Respass) was arrested in 2020 after prosecutors accused her of ordering an attack on two female bartenders at a New York...
RadarOnline

Rapper T.I. Sued For $77k Over Alleged Damage To LA Rental Home, Accused Of Refusing To Pay Bill

Rapper T.I. has been dragged to court over alleged damages to a home he rented in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a landlord named Farzin Fazeli has filed a lawsuit against the rapper (real name: Clifford Harris) in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit accuses T.I. of breach of contract over a residential lease. Fazeli said the musician entered into the agreement for a home in Encino, California on July 11, 2020. “Harris is the singer/rapper/songwriter known as T.I. He lived in the leased home,” the suit read. The suit alleges that on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Indy100

Trump sells out Elon Musk jet location on Truth Social

Truth Social users got a surprise push notification after Elon Musk suspended the jet-tracking Twitter account ElonJet and its creator, Jack Sweeney. "Latest: Twitter SUSPENDS @ElonJet 🤯 Follow him here on Truth Social!" The notification read. On Wednesday, Musk suspended ElonJet, Sweeney, and his other jet-tracking accounts like CelebJets for "doxxing real-time location info" which he said is a "physical safety violation."Musk added that while his two-year-old son, X, was riding in a car, a person began following the car and blocked it from moving believing Musk to be in the car as well. "Legal action is being taken against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy