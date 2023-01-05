Read full article on original website
Customers of These Indiana Car Dealerships Could Be Getting a Settlement Check in the Mail
Some folks may be getting unexpected checks in the mail after a number of car dealerships settled a class action lawsuit recently. Car buyers that paid a "Document Preparation Fee" on the purchase or lease of a vehicle from any one of several Indiana car dealerships over the last couple of years could be getting a payment from a class action settlement. While the dealerships involved deny that they have done anything wrong, they did agree to pay out a more than $13 million settlement in the class action suit. According to WTHR, 145,000 checks are being mailed to car buyers.
This Missouri State Park Has 1.5 Billion Year Old Elephant Rocks
There are locations with big rocks and then there are other places with BIG ROCKS. This Missouri state park is that second one with boulders so huge they look like elephants dating back 1.5 billion years. Have you ever adventured in Elephant Rocks State Park? It's a very scenic place...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Illinois Woman Put Dog Poop On Neighbor’s Porch To Teach A Lesson
A fight between a pair of neighbors in Illinois turns crappy. Many Neighbors In Illinois Aren't Friendly Anymore. I remember growing up in the suburbs. Everyone in my neighborhood knew each and got along. There were many block parties and other fun activities on our street. If there were any issues between people they could easily just work it out.
Why Eggs Are So Expensive in Kentucky & 5 Things You Can Use Instead
I don't think it's a secret to anyone that egg prices are becoming a bit over the top. It's getting to the point farmers are gonna have to lock their chickens up to keep them safe. WHY ARE PRICES COCK A DOODLE DOING US ALL IN?. I mean I don't...
Illinois Cops Searching For The Best Smelling Thief In The State
Police in Illinois are searching for a shoplifter and the description is he will probably smell really good. Why do people try to shoplift? I think that is a really good question. Especially, nowadays with surveillance cameras all over stores. Plus, all the new technology that police officers can use to catch criminals. It's not even worth the risk. They are pretty much asking to go to jail. My guess is they're desperate.
You Can Book Your Spot in This Indiana Nuclear Bunker
In the event that something catastrophic happens to Earth, there is a nuclear bunker located right here in Indiana. We have all seen catastrophic/natural disaster movies where people are trying to escape an asteroid by fleeing to large underground bunkers, hoping to survive the fallout. A few examples of these movies include 2012, Greenland, and Deep Impact. It wasn't until the other day, while listening to a podcast about end-of-the-world scenarios, that I discovered that one of those bunkers is actually located right here in Indiana. I mean it makes sense given that we are known as "The Crossroads of America".
See a Short Illinois Hike that Takes You Thru Massive Rock Walls
Normally, the more beautiful the hike the more difficult it is to do. This Illinois hike is the exception. It's a short hike that just about anyone can do, but it takes you through scenic and massive rock canyon walls. The Rim Rock National Recreation Trail in the Shawnee National...
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?
Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
Melting Butter Causes Havoc For First Responders At WI Dairy Fire
Battling a major fire is hard enough for first responders but then adding an element like melting butter makes it even more dangerous. It takes a special kind of person to be a first responder. They put their lives on the line every day to save citizens they've never met before. For them, it's all about helping out their community. We are so lucky to have people like that in the world. It's not the type of career for just everyone. God bless all the first responders.
Legendary Southern Indiana News Anchor Celebrates 45 Years Behind the News Desk
What have you been doing since 1978? One man has been anchoring our local nightly news on News 25 / Eyewitness News for the past 45 years. See the amazing news promos from the 1980s below. The way we get our local news has changed over the past 45 years,...
Intoxicated Wisconsin Man Goes To Wrong Apartment To Pass Out
After drinking way too much alcohol, this man in Wisconsin crashed out on a couch of a woman he didn't know. Many people that like to partake in the booze, can share stories of their stupidity while being wasted. Personally, I have experienced plenty in my lifetime. Especially, during my college days.
3 Things People of Illinois Can Learn from Happiest Country in the World
The World Happiness Report ranks countries on happiness and overall well-being. America is far from the top of the list, maybe this could elevate our 'happiness' game. This report, in existence for about a decade, ranks how we feel about life in our country. The rankings really are based on how we feel about our lives. What is our overall feeling about the quality of our lives? There are many factors that go into turning our feelings into all these numbers and rankings.
Kentucky Murder Mansion Has A Secret Bunker, Two Escape Tunnels & It’s For Sale
A Kentucky Mansion has gone viral after a TikTok video surfaced of a secret bunker and stories of a vicious murder taking place. The crazy thing this place is for sale!. The mansion is gorgeous. At first glance, it is made up of what many dreams of in a home they might never ever be able to afford. Here's how it's described on Realtor.com;
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve
When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
I Wish Kentucky Had Non-Traditional Walmarts Like These
If the Owensboro Convention Center had been built when I was a child, I would have bugged my parents to death to go down there as often as possible. The reason? The escalators. When I was a kid, both my sister and I loved escalators. I still prefer them to...
Snow Twisters? Watch Video of Rare January Illinois Tornadoes
It was an unexpectedly stormy day in Illinois today. There were a half dozen reports of tornadoes that touched down in the Land of Lincoln including a couple videos showing the twisters as they were touching down. My wife (aka the meteorologist/aka "the smart one") directed me to the Illinois...
Very Popular Illinois Joint Makes Best Diners, Drive Ins and Dives List
To anyone who has ever sat and stuffed their face at this joint, known for serving the most influential burger of all time, this news comes as no surprise. I don't know that Guy loves Illinois, but given the fact that neither Guy nor I have missed many meals, Illinois is a state east to love for its food.
Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?
If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
