Indiana State

Customers of These Indiana Car Dealerships Could Be Getting a Settlement Check in the Mail

Some folks may be getting unexpected checks in the mail after a number of car dealerships settled a class action lawsuit recently. Car buyers that paid a "Document Preparation Fee" on the purchase or lease of a vehicle from any one of several Indiana car dealerships over the last couple of years could be getting a payment from a class action settlement. While the dealerships involved deny that they have done anything wrong, they did agree to pay out a more than $13 million settlement in the class action suit. According to WTHR, 145,000 checks are being mailed to car buyers.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Illinois Woman Put Dog Poop On Neighbor’s Porch To Teach A Lesson

A fight between a pair of neighbors in Illinois turns crappy. Many Neighbors In Illinois Aren't Friendly Anymore. I remember growing up in the suburbs. Everyone in my neighborhood knew each and got along. There were many block parties and other fun activities on our street. If there were any issues between people they could easily just work it out.
Illinois Cops Searching For The Best Smelling Thief In The State

Police in Illinois are searching for a shoplifter and the description is he will probably smell really good. Why do people try to shoplift? I think that is a really good question. Especially, nowadays with surveillance cameras all over stores. Plus, all the new technology that police officers can use to catch criminals. It's not even worth the risk. They are pretty much asking to go to jail. My guess is they're desperate.
You Can Book Your Spot in This Indiana Nuclear Bunker

In the event that something catastrophic happens to Earth, there is a nuclear bunker located right here in Indiana. We have all seen catastrophic/natural disaster movies where people are trying to escape an asteroid by fleeing to large underground bunkers, hoping to survive the fallout. A few examples of these movies include 2012, Greenland, and Deep Impact. It wasn't until the other day, while listening to a podcast about end-of-the-world scenarios, that I discovered that one of those bunkers is actually located right here in Indiana. I mean it makes sense given that we are known as "The Crossroads of America".
Is It Legal to Drive a ‘Right-Hand’ Car in Indiana?

Right-hand cars, also referred to as right-hand drive (RHD) vehicles are common in several countries, especially in Europe and Asia - they are not so common in America, and even less common here in Indiana. Think about it. Have you ever seen a right-hand vehicle in person, on the road? If you have, it was most likely a mail delivery vehicle - otherwise, you've probably only seen them on TV or in movies. Not me, though. I recently saw a right-hand car (a Mercedez Benz) driving around the west side of Evansville. Seeing the driver on the "wrong" side of the car certainly caught my eye, and made me question if that kind of vehicle is legal in Indiana.
Melting Butter Causes Havoc For First Responders At WI Dairy Fire

Battling a major fire is hard enough for first responders but then adding an element like melting butter makes it even more dangerous. It takes a special kind of person to be a first responder. They put their lives on the line every day to save citizens they've never met before. For them, it's all about helping out their community. We are so lucky to have people like that in the world. It's not the type of career for just everyone. God bless all the first responders.
3 Things People of Illinois Can Learn from Happiest Country in the World

The World Happiness Report ranks countries on happiness and overall well-being. America is far from the top of the list, maybe this could elevate our 'happiness' game. This report, in existence for about a decade, ranks how we feel about life in our country. The rankings really are based on how we feel about our lives. What is our overall feeling about the quality of our lives? There are many factors that go into turning our feelings into all these numbers and rankings.
Illinois Man Attacked By Owl While Jogging In Forest Preserve

When I think of getting attacked in the woods by a wild animal, an owl doesn't come to mind. I've never really thought about getting attacked by a wild animal before. I should probably pay more attention next time I go hang out in the woods. There are plenty of animals out there that are capable of it. In Illinois, we have wolves, coyotes, and foxes to just name a few. A bird that never crossed my mind for being dangerous is the owl. Whenever I've seen them in a zoo, they are usually pretty mellow.
Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?

If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
