High Surf Warning issued January 6 at 2:37AM PST until January 6 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Francisco CA

Sunday will be slightly calm, giving people time to quickly clean up and prep for the next potent storm. A wetter system takes aim on the area Monday into Tuesday, which will bring long-duration of moderate to heavy rains. This will lead to flooding of streams in the coastal mountains and of low-lying areas. Gusty, damaging winds and thunderstorms are also possible. Another system arrives late in the week. No rest for the wicked or the weary.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO