Chicago, IL

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

Neighbors wake up to gunfire after two men shot in tow truck on North Side 02:12

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A shooting woke up sleeping neighbors early Friday morning on the city's North Side.

Surveillance audio of the gunshots were captured around 2 a.m.

Chicago police said two men were in a parked two truck in the 3600 block of North Avondale when someone in a dark SUV started firing shots.

One man was shot in the stomach and the other suffered a graze wound to the head.

The tow truck ended up a couple miles away at Pulaski and Palmer. That's where the Chicago Fire Department was called to bring the men to the hospital.

A neighbor told CBS 2 he woke and thought he had to run for cover. He said it's "very upsetting."

"You don't think this is going to happen in his neighborhood and then suddenly, very quickly, a couple houses down," resident Patrick De Haan said. "Gunshots for a solid 10 or 20 seconds."

Another neighbor told CBS 2 a bullet when through his house and landed between the mattress and back spring, right where his wife was sleeping.

"I told my wife to get down on the ground, I felt a shot hit my house," Ryan Johns said. "I knew that there was a bullet somewhere in the house. I found that it was within a foot of my wife's head when she was sleeping."

CBS 2 checked records on the tow truck company Serious Business and learned the company is not licensed to operate in Chicago. Public records show the company has been cited multiple time for violating both state and city laws.

Comments / 14

tooblessed007
4d ago

I'm so sick of these fools running our streets and getting away with it!...😡At this point..I wouldn't mind if Marshall Law ran the streets instead...🙏Not so long ago a loving father and hard tow truck driver was killed the same way...When is the city going to put an end to this chaos...SMH!...IT'S MAKING INNOCENT PEOPLE LIKE ME VERY ANGRY!...

Reply(1)
19
Constance Ativie
4d ago

why no one see these dark sedans or SUV no cameras get licensed plate number no matter the crime or area? why? I'm beginning to believe this is orchestrated for some statement with either thru the law enforcement or political

Reply
6
 

