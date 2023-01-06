ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Drinking This Beer is a Sure Fire Way to Help Restore Pine Forests in Minnesota

Cracking open a can of this Minnesota beer can help quench your thirst-- and help to restore pine forests here in Minnesota as well. I've been a big fan of Minnesota's incredible craft beer industry and all the great local breweries across our state for years now. One of the favorite things my wife and I like to do is to hit up a local craft brewery and try a couple of the handcrafted beers each brewery creates-- and there are a lot to try!
Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing

Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Minnesota Ranks 12th in People with Bachelor’s Degree

Minnesota leads the midwest but ranks 12th in the nation in the number of people with a Bachelor's Degree or higher. Minnesota had 38.9% of it's population with college degrees according to the US Census Bureau. A report from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) shows declines across the...
Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy

As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
MN State Fair Food Becomes Subject of “Little America” on Apple TV+

Everyone knows that you can get almost ANYTHING on a stick at the Great Minnesota Get-together, otherwise known as the Minnesota State Fair. One of the more unique choices was Camel on a Stick. This was available in the International Bazaar on the fairgrounds. I love going through that area. There is live music, unique foods and drinks. and lots and lots of craft type things and apparel. It's interesting to explore that area each year.
Twin Cities Woman Killed in Northern MN Snowmobiling Accident

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albertville woman was killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Minnesota’s St. Louis County Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were dispatched to the report of a snowmobile crash about 30 miles north of Hibbing around 1:15 p.m. Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced 55-year-old Nancy Grieman dead at the scene.
20 Items Every MN, IA, and IL Mom Needs When Their Kids Get Sick

Nothing like waking up at 2:12 am to the sound of someone throwing up in the bathroom. Welcome to my life. I should say, "Welcome to every mom's life" because it seems like moms are always the ones who have a child about ready to hurl on them at the side of the bed. Sorry if you are eating right now...you may want to put your food down for a sec.
Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County

Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
Gas Prices Rise, Diesel Prices Fall in the Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices continued to rise in the past week which is still due to the refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas. Gas Buddy says they still expect to see the increases slow down as we head into the time of the year when gasoline demand is at its weakest.
Jackpot for Lottery Game Played in Minnesota Now Over $1 Billion

Undated (KROC-AM News)- There was once again not a jackpot winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions Drawing. That means the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has now risen to $1.1 billion. It’s the fourth time in the game’s 20-year history the jackpot has eclipsed the $1 billion mark. The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated to be $568.7 million.
Minnesota Towing Company ‘People Don’t Understand What We Go Through’

After the snow has settled and the snow emergencies have ended we often look back on moments during the storm or right after and wonder how did we drive in that, or it may be that we simply feel fortunate that we didn't have to risk driving during the bad weather. Some folks that simply don't have that option are tow truck operators and the staff that keeps them running. One St. Cloud-based tow truck company took to social media to pull the curtain back on what it takes to run the business when mother nature doesn't want to help out.
