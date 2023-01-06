Read full article on original website
Drinking This Beer is a Sure Fire Way to Help Restore Pine Forests in Minnesota
Cracking open a can of this Minnesota beer can help quench your thirst-- and help to restore pine forests here in Minnesota as well. I've been a big fan of Minnesota's incredible craft beer industry and all the great local breweries across our state for years now. One of the favorite things my wife and I like to do is to hit up a local craft brewery and try a couple of the handcrafted beers each brewery creates-- and there are a lot to try!
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing
Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Minnesota Ranks 12th in People with Bachelor’s Degree
Minnesota leads the midwest but ranks 12th in the nation in the number of people with a Bachelor's Degree or higher. Minnesota had 38.9% of it's population with college degrees according to the US Census Bureau. A report from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) shows declines across the...
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
How Do You Know If You Have Ice Dams On Your Minnesota House?
Do you ever wonder if you have to worry about ice dams on your house? If you own a home in Minnesota, you definitely need to keep an eye on your roof. Ice dams can cause lots of problems for homeowners, and being prepared ahead of time can save you lots of money on repairs to your home. Here is what you need to know.
Billion Dollar Jackpot Up for Grabs in Minnesota, Iowa Tuesday Night
Undated (KROC-AM News)- A $1.1 billion lottery jackpot is up for grabs Tuesday night. The drawing for the fourth-largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the Mega Millions game is set to take place at 10 p.m. Central Time. The jackpot broke through the $1 billion threshold after Friday night’s drawing did not result in a winner.
Another Reason to Hate Minnesota Winters: Snow Fleas Are Here
If you love winter because "It's cold, but that kills all the bugs," and you think all this new snow keeps you especially bug-free... you need to know something. It's all lies, Minnesota!. Sorry, There Are Winter Bugs In Minnesota. I could have gone my entire life not learning this,...
Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy
As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
MN State Fair Food Becomes Subject of “Little America” on Apple TV+
Everyone knows that you can get almost ANYTHING on a stick at the Great Minnesota Get-together, otherwise known as the Minnesota State Fair. One of the more unique choices was Camel on a Stick. This was available in the International Bazaar on the fairgrounds. I love going through that area. There is live music, unique foods and drinks. and lots and lots of craft type things and apparel. It's interesting to explore that area each year.
Twin Cities Woman Killed in Northern MN Snowmobiling Accident
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Albertville woman was killed in a snowmobile accident in northern Minnesota’s St. Louis County Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were dispatched to the report of a snowmobile crash about 30 miles north of Hibbing around 1:15 p.m. Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced 55-year-old Nancy Grieman dead at the scene.
20 Items Every MN, IA, and IL Mom Needs When Their Kids Get Sick
Nothing like waking up at 2:12 am to the sound of someone throwing up in the bathroom. Welcome to my life. I should say, "Welcome to every mom's life" because it seems like moms are always the ones who have a child about ready to hurl on them at the side of the bed. Sorry if you are eating right now...you may want to put your food down for a sec.
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
Alcohol Use Suspected in Serious Injury Crash in Fillmore County
Spring Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Paul man suffered serious injuries in what is suspected to be an alcohol-involved crash in Fillmore County early Sunday morning. The State Patrol’s accident report says a southbound Chevy crossover and a northbound semi-truck collided on Hwy. 63 at the intersection County Rd. 14 about 8 miles south of Spring Valley shortly after 4:30 a.m. The Chevy driver, identified as 48-year-old Winston Parson, suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries.
Gas Prices Rise, Diesel Prices Fall in the Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices continued to rise in the past week which is still due to the refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas. Gas Buddy says they still expect to see the increases slow down as we head into the time of the year when gasoline demand is at its weakest.
Jackpot for Lottery Game Played in Minnesota Now Over $1 Billion
Undated (KROC-AM News)- There was once again not a jackpot winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions Drawing. That means the jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has now risen to $1.1 billion. It’s the fourth time in the game’s 20-year history the jackpot has eclipsed the $1 billion mark. The cash option for Tuesday’s jackpot is estimated to be $568.7 million.
Minnesota Towing Company ‘People Don’t Understand What We Go Through’
After the snow has settled and the snow emergencies have ended we often look back on moments during the storm or right after and wonder how did we drive in that, or it may be that we simply feel fortunate that we didn't have to risk driving during the bad weather. Some folks that simply don't have that option are tow truck operators and the staff that keeps them running. One St. Cloud-based tow truck company took to social media to pull the curtain back on what it takes to run the business when mother nature doesn't want to help out.
