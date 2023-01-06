ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Blog: A chance of severe weather Wednesday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a warm front pushes through Arkansas Tuesday temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s and possibly reach 70° in a place or two in South Arkansas . The warmth will continue Wednesday as well as at least half of Arkansas reaches the 70s along with an increase in humidity.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday

SUNDAY: A few clouds will linger into Sunday morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. By the afternoon the whole state will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will be breezy with a north wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty wit temperatures in the low 30s....
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Warm start to 2023 in Arkansas: Here's why

ARKANSAS, USA — On January 1st, 2022, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw the first snowflakes of the year. On January 1st, 2023, we smashed records with unusually warm temperatures. For right now, that trend seems to be continuing throughout the rest of the month across most of...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jan. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning with some sunshine, but clouds will start to move in this morning ahead of our next system. Highs today will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s again. Overnight tonight, we...
ARKANSAS STATE
violetskyadventures.com

Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park

At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
PARIS, AR
thunderboltradio.com

TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
COUNCE, TN
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Changes expected when Arkansas legislators convene

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to several new faces, a few changes are expected when Arkansas lawmakers convene on Jan. 9. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, more than one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will include new faces. The 94th General Assembly is expected...
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a week off, there’s a lot to catch up on the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. Lots of portal talk. Kirk touches on the players that have committed and the offers going out. For the full interview, head to the video above.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

