Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Blog: A chance of severe weather Wednesday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a warm front pushes through Arkansas Tuesday temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 60s and possibly reach 70° in a place or two in South Arkansas . The warmth will continue Wednesday as well as at least half of Arkansas reaches the 70s along with an increase in humidity.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry & mild today, then even warmer starting tomorrow
After a cold, freezing and frosty start, temperatures will rebound to the mid-50s by Noon and then into the upper 50s this afternoon. Some in South Arkansas may hit 60° today. Little Rock will probably stop short at 59°. Tuesday will be about ten degrees warmer, then a...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunshine returns Sunday
SUNDAY: A few clouds will linger into Sunday morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. By the afternoon the whole state will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 50s. It will be breezy with a north wind 5-10 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty wit temperatures in the low 30s....
5newsonline.com
Warm start to 2023 in Arkansas: Here's why
ARKANSAS, USA — On January 1st, 2022, Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley saw the first snowflakes of the year. On January 1st, 2023, we smashed records with unusually warm temperatures. For right now, that trend seems to be continuing throughout the rest of the month across most of...
WATCH: Afternoon update on snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Nate Splater gives an update on the up to 2 inches of snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday. The post WATCH: Afternoon update on snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kait 8
Jan. 6: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up this morning with some sunshine, but clouds will start to move in this morning ahead of our next system. Highs today will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s again. Overnight tonight, we...
violetskyadventures.com
Visit the Highest Point in Arkansas at Mount Magazine State Park
At 2,753 feet in elevation, Mount Magazine stands the highest point in all of Arkansas. In fact, there is even a state park surrounding the mountain that has preserved the history and natural beauty of the area. The park offers a beautiful lodge, ATV trails and even a hang-gliding launch area.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program available for winter months
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now accepting applications to help with winter heating bills.
Can You Believe How Many Towns in Arkansas End With ‘Ville’?
I often wondered and maybe you have too, how a town got its name. I do a lot of traveling in Arkansas and I've noticed there sure are a lot of towns that end with the words, "Ville. But it's not just Arkansas it's like that pretty much all across...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
Arkansas native, NASCAR driver shares his journey to chasing his dreams
Monday, Jan. 9, is the birthday of NASCAR Hall-of-Famer, Mark Martin, and one Arkansan is gearing up to compete hopefully in NASCAR’s biggest race of the year, Daytona, to hopefully follow in Martin’s footsteps.
COVID nearly takes life of 9-month-old Arkansan
136 people entered the Arkansas hospital system with coronavirus last week according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It's the largest one-week increase the agency has reported since last January.
thv11.com
Big Piney rafting & safari | Travelin' Arkansas 1984
For 25 years, Chuck Dovish made Travelin' Arkansas for THV11. Enjoy this special from 1984, featuring rafting the Big Piney Creek, an old school farmer, and more!
This Missouri County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
Arkansas National Guard names new brigadier general
Arkansas has a new brigadier general.
The Daily South
8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay
With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
Kait 8
Changes expected when Arkansas legislators convene
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In addition to several new faces, a few changes are expected when Arkansas lawmakers convene on Jan. 9. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, more than one-quarter of the Arkansas House and Senate will include new faces. The 94th General Assembly is expected...
Arkansas lotteries, Mega Millions jackpot, LOTTO at record-setting amounts
State officials say that Arkansas players could win record-setting amounts for winning lottery games this week.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-8-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After a week off, there’s a lot to catch up on the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. Lots of portal talk. Kirk touches on the players that have committed and the offers going out. For the full interview, head to the video above.
Comments / 0