Related
butlerradio.com
Special Session Fails To Gain Traction In Harrisburg
A special session called in Harrisburg to help victims of childhood sexual abuse has not gotten off to a good start. We reported yesterday that Speaker Mark Rozzi and Governor Tom Wolf were calling a special legislative session in order to vote on a constitutional amendment that would provide victims of childhood sexual abuse a chance to sue their abusers regardless of the statute of limitations.
butlerradio.com
Ag Grants To Help Fund Local School Programs
Several local schools will receive state funding as part of an annual grant program that looks to help with youth agricultural projects. Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding spoke about the “Ag and Youth” and “Farm to School” grants which provide direct assistance to youth-run projects, programs, and equipment purchases.
butlerradio.com
Over 16K Mail-In Ballots Thrown Out In General Election
The Pennsylvania Department of State says around 16,000 mail-in ballots had to be thrown out in this past election. The ballots either did not have the secrecy envelope or they lacked the proper signatures or dates. Democrats felt more of the impact of the miscast mail-in ballots, with two-thirds of...
butlerradio.com
State Police Release New Year’s Crash And Citation Data
Pennsylvania State Police is releasing data from the New Year holiday weekend. From December 30th through January 1st troopers investigated 481 crashes. Of those accidents, there were no fatal crashes but over 100 people were injured. Police say they also investigated over 50 crashes that were alcohol-related. There were 356...
butlerradio.com
Gas Prices Stay Stable
Gas prices have remained stable locally but inched up across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, stayed even over the past week at $3.74 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
One Injured And Charged In Clinton Twp. Accident
A local motorist was injured following a one car crash that occurred Friday evening in Clinton Township. According to State Police, 55-year-old Paul Ford of Saxonburg was traveling on Knoch Road near Saxonburg Boulevard when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Authorities say that Paul,...
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania Farm Show to Host Mushroom Healthy Happy Hour
A new event at the Pennsylvania Farm Show will focus on the benefits of a certain fungus. The first Mushroom Healthy Happy Hour will take place Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. featuring a sports dietitian speaking about the value and versatility of mushrooms. Attendees will be able to purchase...
