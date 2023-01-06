Read full article on original website
myopinion.stfu.
1d ago
I love the idea of them putting a shower...I could probably live without other things. but not a good shower or bath...
Reply
2
Related
tinyhousetalk.com
Their Cozy Cork Ceiling ProMaster Van Conversion
Craig and Tanya are enjoying their midlife years in their ProMaster van conversion. They have a unique cork ceiling and fabric-covered plywood panels to absorb lots of sound inside the van. They didn’t want to tear down and put up a bed, so they have a stationary one, as well...
tinyhousetalk.com
20 Ft Container Home from Far Out Tiny
Love single-level tiny homes? Then container homes are a great option! This one utilizes a Murphy bed to maximize space inside the 20-foot-long container. Built by Far Out Tiny Homes, it’s a great custom build with a tiled shower, compact kitchen, and neat under-counter hanging storage. Would you like a container?
tinyhousetalk.com
Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast
Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
tinyhousetalk.com
20′ Indigo River Tiny Home w/ Amazing Half Loft
Here’s a great 20′ tiny home that puts a unique twist on a loft. It features a half loft — on the bottom half is the bedroom, and on the top is the living room with plenty of standing room. This means no climbing downstairs in the middle of the night to the bathroom (which has a shower stall and a toilet).
tinyhousetalk.com
Their DIY 24×24 Cabin in Alaska
Rodney and Marcel worked together to turn a shed kit into a beautiful 24×24 cabin in Alaska, complete with a 10×24 covered front porch and two queen-sized bedrooms. The bedrooms and full bathroom span the back of the home, but in the front, there’s a lovely great room with a living room and kitchen built for entertaining. Could you live in this?
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
Why You Always See Bras and Panties Hanging on Trees at Ski Resorts
Shiny magenta bras, metallic Mardi Gras beads in green, silver, and purple. Black lace panties and dowdy white underwear. Visit nearly any ski resort in the United States, and a handful in Canada, and you’ll see a tree decorated with colorful undergarments, its branches holding both natural white snow and a smattering of women’s lingerie.At Mount Snow in West Dover, Vermont, the main bra tree is along the Bluebird chairlift, but other trees near the snowboarder’s freestyle park are also dressed with beads and bras. I’ve never actually seen anyone in action, though I’ve mused about the logistics—and risk of...
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills
Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...
Time To Say Goodbye – These 12 Retail Chains Are Closing Stores in 2023
I have several friends who work in the retail industry and trust me, it can be unpredictable. Those of you in it already know. Things aren't promised even if you're working for a well-loved and established company. From Walmart to Target and even designer stores, it looks like no one is safe from downsizing.
torquenews.com
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
KFYR-TV
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
10 Best New Items Coming to Dollar Tree in 2023
With inflation still hammering bank accounts, Americans are heading to Dollar Tree in droves. The famed discount store has been raking in massive revenue, seeing an increase in net sales of 8.1% to...
Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping
Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
Five Walmart changes in 2023 – customers will notice a different shopping experience
CUSTOMERS may notice changes to their shopping experience as Walmart has implemented five changes. As the giant retailer made some notable shifts last year, many shoppers are saying sayonara. Although, some of the revisions could be necessary if customers want to continue purchasing their favorite items for the affordable prices...
House for sale in Las Vegas has some on Twitter saying ‘nope.’ Take a look and see why
The completely renovated home is referred to as “one-of-a-kind” in the listing on Zillow.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Local Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
I borrowed $150,000 against my home to buy another property to list on Airbnb. It was worth it even though rising rates boosted my monthly costs by $140.
Many real-estate investors use HELOCs to grow their portfolios, but rising rates make them risky and costly. Tate Cline explained how he's coping.
Comments / 4