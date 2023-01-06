SD Worx dazzle with even brighter 2023 kit

Lotte Kopecky models the 2023 SD Worx kit (Image credit: SD Worx)

The team out on the road in their 2023 colours (Image credit: SD Worx)

Demi Vollering in the new kit (Image credit: SD Worx)

Niamh Fisher-Black shows off the 2023 SD Worx kit (Image credit: SD Worx)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Image 1 of 5Image 2 of 5Image 3 of 5Image 4 of 5Image 5 of 5

SD Worx have unveiled their 2023 kit, with the updated purple, orange and yellow jersey even brighter than last year's eye-catching get-up.

The Dutch team, which is perennially among the strongest squads in the women's peloton have gone for evolution rather than revolution in their new kit design after the major overhauls of the past two seasons.

Following on from the purple and red look of the sponsor's first season with the former Boels Dolmans squad in 2020, they went brighter last year. Now they have gone even bolder, with a "neon touch" leaving their riders set to look even brighter in the peloton this year.

It's a similar look to the 2022 kit, with sponsors and suppliers SD Worx, Specialized and Dolmans all present across the front of the jersey, though a stronger purple chest and splashes of bright yellow down the sides make it an even more colourful design.

Read more

2023 pro cycling team kits



The SD Worx conundrum of how to beat Van Vleuten at the Tour de France Femmes - 2023 Team Preview



Lotte Kopecky has 'no problem' with Lorena Wiebes' transfer to SD Worx



Lorena Wiebes debuts in SD Worx training kit at GP Sven Nys

Yuzzu and SD Worx logos adorn the shoulders, while new financial partner Finvision is present on the ends of the sleeves.

Dark blue shorts filled in with the logos of Specialized, Sram, SD Worx, and Dolmans complete the look.

"The 2023 kit attracts attention and exudes personality," said star rider Demi Vollering , who took six wins in 2022. "It's really a colourful and dynamic jersey."

New Zealand's Niamh Fisher-Black , Giro Donne youth champion last year, said of the bright new design, "Because of the eye-catching design, they won’t be able to see past us in the peloton. That makes it just a bit easier to spot your teammates in the big group."

The team will welcome a new star rider in 2023 with the arrival of European champion Lorena Wiebes from DSM. The Dutch sprinter took an astonishing 23 victories last season, including Scheldeprijs, the Ronde van Drenthe, overall titles at the RideLondon Classique and Simac Ladies Tour as well as two stages at the Tour de France Femmes.

Barbara Guarischi also arrives from Movistar, while Mischa Bredewold and Femke Markus take the step up from Parkhotel Valkenburg to the Women's WorldTour.

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio is the major name on the outgoing list, the South African switching to AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep after two years at the squad.

Vollering, Lotte Kopecky and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak head up the list of leading riders continuing at the squad, while 21-year-old talents Blanka Vas and Anna Shackley are also back for more.