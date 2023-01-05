Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares MSCI China ETF (Symbol: MCHI) where we have detected an approximate $177.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 161,800,000 to 165,200,000). Among the largest underlying components of MCHI, in trading today Pinduoduo Inc (Symbol: PDD) is up about 0.2%, Trip.com Group Ltd (Symbol: TCOM) is off about 2.2%, and NIO Inc (Symbol: NIO) is up by about 4.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the MCHI Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of MCHI, versus its 200 day moving average:

19 HOURS AGO