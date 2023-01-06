Mr. Jackie Eugene Meadows, 81, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, N.C. Jackie was born March 28, 1941, in Iredell County. He was the son of the late Merman Meadows and Helen Donaldson Meadows. He worked for 20 years as a builder with Duke Power Company and nine additional years with Iredell County School Systems in the maintenance department from which he retired. He was affectionately known in his neighborhood as “the Mayor of the Loop” for his willingness to lend a hand and help anyone in need.

TROUTMAN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO