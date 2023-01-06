Read full article on original website
A Fitting Tribute: Mitchell Community College dedicates Kutteh Health Sciences Building
Dr. Hanna Kutteh and his wife Ann spent their honeymoon in separate quarters at Ellis Island after immigrating to the United States in December of 1950. A week later Dr. Kutteh delivered his first baby at Davis Hospital, beginning a career that would span 50 years and touch the lives of thousands of families in Statesville and the surrounding area.
Statesville, January 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Statesville. The Hickory Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Statesville Christian School on January 09, 2023, 13:00:00.
Statesville Branch NAACP installs new officers, approves goals for 2023
Newly elected officers and executive committee members of the Statesville Branch NAACP were sworn in Sunday afternoon during the civil rights organization’s monthly meeting. Officers for 2023-2024 are President Todd Scott, First Vice President Leon Ijames, Second Vice President Doug Hendrix, Secretary Debra Turner Bailey, Assistant Secretary Marlene Scott, Treasurer Dorothy Woodard and Assistant Treasurer Lena Grady.
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000 to $3,000 Signing Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR/DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) SUMMER INTERN – PLANNING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. Location: PLANNING DEPARTMENT. HOURLY RATE RANGE: $11.42-$15.02. CLOSING DATE: 1/20/2023. VACANCIES: 2. STAFF ATTORNEY – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. Location: LEGAL DEPARTMENT. Grade: RE75.
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015080-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. PARAMEDIC (SPECIALITY SERVICES) EMT (SPECIALITY SERVICES) DEPUTY SHERIFF (CIVIL DIVISION) TRANSIT DRIVER I NON-CDL (FULL TIME) RECREATION PROG SPECIALIST (YOUTH & OUTDOOR) Position: 655309. Code: 60015166-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: PARKS & RECREATION. Posting End Date: 01/15/2023. Salary: $40,795.19-$62,392.64. $2,500 New Hire Sign...
A Heart for Service: Long-time hospital volunteer hangs up vest
For 14 years, Olin B. Isenhour worked as a dedicated member of Iredell Health System’s volunteer auxiliary, accruing over 2,600 hours as a volunteer during that time. Although Isenhour loves helping others throughout the hospital, he recently decided it was finally time to hang up his volunteer vest. His last day as an Iredell volunteer was Thursday.
Several events planned in Statesville to celebrate MLK
The Iredell County MLK Planning Committee invites the public to attend several events planned to celebrate the life and accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. All events are free. Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities are organized by the Iredell County MLK Planning Committee and are supported by the...
Salisbury Symphony announces two major events for January
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Symphony has planned two major events in this first month of the new year and are excited to host a multitude of musical guests for their guests to enjoy hearing. On January 14th the Symphony will be hosting New York Vocalist Ben Jones for...
Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
Iredell Arts Council to host Beat Brawl & Social
The insomniacs and local hitmakers will battle it out with fresh beats in the Old Jail in Statesville on Thursday, January 12. The competition, which is sponsored by the Iredell Arts Council, is open to all artists. Bring your laptop and have a minimum of six beats prepared and ready for quick playback. All entries must include a producer’s tag.
Alfred James Gardner
Alfred “Jim” James Gardner, 81, of Troutman, N.C., passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Jim was born on September 30, 1941, in Iredell County, N.C., to the late Alfred J. “Red” Gardner and Thelma West Moreland Gardner. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force and went on to become owner/manager of Carpet Rentals Inc. Jim was also a Master Mason at the Mt. Moriah Lodge #690 in Statesville.
Barbara Ann Jones Shutt
Barbara Ann Jones Shutt was born a coal miner’s daughter in the home of her beloved Grandpa Ashley in Warrensville, N.C., on October 10, 1936. Spending her childhood years in Ashe County, N.C., and Wyoming County, W.Va., the mountains always held a special place in her heart. Her fondest memories are the fragrances of the mountain flora and her Grandpa’s apple orchards, the sounds of the trickling water of Buffalo Creek, and life in those simpler old mountain times.
Raneé Suzanne Helms Hedrick
Raneé Suzanne Helms Hedrick passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Novant Health Presbyterian Main. Raneé was born March 28, 1958, in Hickory, N.C., to the late Kenneth Delbert Helms and Gloria Dean Settlemyre Helms. Raneé spent her first several years living with her grandparents while her mother finished nursing college and her father served in the U.S. Marines. She was proud that her old family homeplace is where Valley Hills Mall was built in Hickory and swore that her family dog was buried under JC Penney’s.
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 16-20
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-20. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From J. and P. Bubenzer to T. and E. McKenrick, Lot 38 of Pinnacle Shores, 172 Pinnacle Lane, Mooresville, $1,830,000, on Dec....
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, Ashe County, Wilkes County – Sunday January 8, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>017-022-032-033-WVZ042-081645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick- Franklin-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, Roanoke, Salem, Stuart, Rocky Mount,. and Bluefield. 340 AM EST Sun Jan 8 2023. …WINTER...
Jackie Eugene Meadows
Mr. Jackie Eugene Meadows, 81, of Troutman, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House in Mooresville, N.C. Jackie was born March 28, 1941, in Iredell County. He was the son of the late Merman Meadows and Helen Donaldson Meadows. He worked for 20 years as a builder with Duke Power Company and nine additional years with Iredell County School Systems in the maintenance department from which he retired. He was affectionately known in his neighborhood as “the Mayor of the Loop” for his willingness to lend a hand and help anyone in need.
Bettie Viola Campbell
Mrs. Bettie Viola Campbell, 73, was born in Rowan County, N.C., on March 2, 1949, to the late Dave Jackson and Cora Lee Correy Jackson. She departed this life on on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital in Statesville, N.C. Bettie attended school in Rowan County and at...
Iredell Homeless Coalition members helped hundreds of children, families during holidays
Members of the Iredell Homeless Coalition worked together to provide toys, gifts and other needs to local families in need of assistance in December. The Statesville Police Department’s toy drive served about 440 children, according to SPD Community Resource Coordinator and Iredell Homeless Coalition Chair Pam Navey. The department continued serving families who appealed for help through Christmas Day and even helped a family of six the day after Christmas.
13,000+ Union Power customers without power near Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A power outage was reported affecting thousands of customers near Cabarrus County this weekend, according to the company’s outage map. The company reported the cause of the outage was due to a loss of delivery from Duke Energy that fed several of the local substations in Stanly and […]
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
