Kait 8
Deputies seize meth, various drugs in bust
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office made a hefty haul over the week. On Saturday, Jan. 7, the agency said it had taken in over a pound of suspected meth off the streets. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said other illicit drugs...
Kait 8
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a chase through several counties. Arkansas State Police said the chase began around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Sharp County when a white Hyundai with Tennessee tags was reported stolen.
Kait 8
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department received reports of several car break-ins. According to a detective in the department, they are now working six car break-in cases and one home invasion that happened on Jan. 7. The department was able to get a description of the suspect from...
Kait 8
One flown to hospital following crash, highway back open
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) – One person was seriously hurt during a two-vehicle crash in Dunklin County. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Clark Parrott said it happened on Highway 412 just half a mile north of Senath on Monday evening. He said the person was flown to the hospital...
Kait 8
Bringing human trafficking awareness to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA will host a program on human trafficking at Arkansas State University on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will feature a speaker from Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said it was the best...
Kait 8
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday night crash left one person injured and two others dead. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 9:44 p.m. Jan 7 on State Highway 351 at Greensboro Road. Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector was southbound when he lost control of...
Kait 8
Injuries reported after crash on Hwy. 351 involving a deer
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash took place at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 351 and County Road 7291. A deer caused the crash and resulted in the airbag deploying. Injuries have been reported. First responders are on the scene and ask that you avoid the...
Kait 8
3 vehicle crash causes traffic backup for busy intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash happened around 5:55 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at the intersection of Highland and Redwolf. All drivers and passengers are out of their vehicles. First responders are on the scene and asking people to avoid the area.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro. Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion...
Kait 8
New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, Jan. 6 for a new early childhood development facility, The Goddard School. The school is located at 1770 Mayfield Drive and is currently enrolling children ages infant to pre-k, according to a social media post. To enroll your...
Kait 8
Local restaurant opens doors across NEA
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you want southern style, home cooking in a fast food restaurant look no further than the Southern Chef. The Southern Chef #3 is coming to Church Street. According to a social media post, the new location is scheduled to open up in the Spring of 2023.
Kait 8
Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash once a month in a different neighborhood each time. Jonesboro Code Enforcement has made three stops in three neighborhoods, bringing a bin, and allowing people to throw away the trash that may not necessarily fit in their bin.
Kait 8
Large water plant project making progress in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is going to see a major facelift to one of its water plants, as the west side of Jonesboro continues to grow, the facilities must grow too. City Water and Light is in the process of a much-needed upgrade 40 years in...
Kait 8
Jan. 9: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Starting this Monday morning off on a cold note with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We could see a little bit of frost and even some freezing fog in isolated areas. We will...
Kait 8
A-State’s shooting woes continue, Red Wolves fall at Troy
The Arkansas State men’s basketball team was limited to 33 percent shooting as Troy defeated the Red Wolves 66-54 Saturday afternoon at Trojan Arena. Markise Davis posted his first career double-double with 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds to lead A-State (9-8, 1-3 Sun Belt). Terrance Ford Jr. added 10 points while Caleb Fields had nine points and five rebounds. Omar El-Sheikh was just shy of his fifth consecutive game with double-figure rebounds finishing with five points and nine boards. Zay Williams paced Troy (11-6, 3-1 Sun Belt) with 16 points.
