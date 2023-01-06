Read full article on original website
Related
wunc.org
North Carolina hopes to adopt electric truck rules by year's end
North Carolina environmental officials hope to have a draft of new clean truck rules ready by May so they can hold public hearings this summer and adopt the rules by the end of the year. Officials offered the timeline at a virtual information meeting Monday that comes ahead of public...
wunc.org
Public housing authorities in North Carolina get funds to help people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, awarded over $400,000 to four local public housing authorities in the state. It's aimed at assisting non-elderly disabled people with permanent affordable housing. Families that qualify must have at least one non-elderly disabled member under the age of 62. Wake...
wunc.org
Back home, frustration, support for Texas Republicans who blocked House speaker vote
As we just heard, it took 15 rounds of voting, but Kevin McCarthy finally got the votes to become speaker of the House, with most of the 20 Republican holdouts pledging their support, including three representatives from Texas. Each represents a different part of the state, and they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon, when they reached a deal with Republican leadership. Sergio Martinez-Beltran of The Texas Newsroom reports on how it's played out in their districts.
Comments / 0