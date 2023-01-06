Read full article on original website
Mark this up as what was he thinking? Yesterday a guy decided he needed to try and break into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center in Lake Charles. The subject's name is Kenneth D. Hunt, 39 of Lake Charles. He had been released from the correctional center at approximately 3:00 pm yesterday after being booked into the correctional center on November 1 for theft; criminal damage to property; and criminal trespassing.
