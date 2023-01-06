It's that time again for you to get ready to get prepared and enjoy the great outdoors of Southwest Louisiana also known as Sportsman's Paradise. The 2023 Central Gulf Coast Boat, Sport & RV Show will be in Lake Charles from January 13th through January 15th, 2023 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. The show will be huge with a great selection of boats, sporting goods, kayaks, and RVs for you to browse and choose from.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO