Former Philadelphia Election Official, Republican Al Schmidt, Shapiro’s Nominee for Secretary of State
Former Republican Philadelphia election official Al Schmidt will be nominated by Governor-elect Josh Shapiro for Pennsylvania’s secretary of state position, according to a staff report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Delaware County to See $56M and More from Opioid Settlements
Delaware County was the first county in Pennsylvania to file a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors back in 2017. Since the county participated in “full litigation” against the distributors and manufacturers it will receive about $56 million from three distributors, as well as opioid manufacturer Johnson and Johnson, writes Aubrey Whelan for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Radnor approves preliminary plan for 14-home subdivision in Wayne
Radnor Township Commissioners have given preliminary approval for a proposed 14-home cul-de-sac development along Eagle Road near Strafford Ave. in Wayne, writes Richard Ilgenfritz for the Main Line Times & Suburban. The site is slightly over four acres. Ten homes will be built along a new cul-de-sac named Rue St....
