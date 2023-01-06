ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pennsylvania Almanac

The end of an era: Whatever happened to the phone book?

Alas, the poor phone book. Once, it was the cornerstone of American connection, an indispensable resource people relied on to find pizza shops, plumbers, and the number of the cute girl in math class. But now, when a new phone book lands on a homeowner’s doorstep, the tome most often...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee

If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Annual Pennsylvania toll increases are lawmakers' fault

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission takes a lot of flak, especially at this time of year. It happens like clockwork. While other people are struggling to maintain their New Year’s resolutions and break bad habits, the commission falls back into its annual January rut and raises the toll rates. No...
NorthcentralPA.com

How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania treasurer wants to return more than $4 billion of unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property and some of it could be yours. Pennsylvania has joined a national effort to reunite people with their belongings.About one in 10 residents have unclaimed money or valuables, an average of $1,500."That money stays in perpetuity for whoever the owner of the property was," Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. "So for example, if they make a claim five years from now, that money will still be there for them."The treasury distributed $211 million in unclaimed property last year but brought in an additional $317 million in valuables during that time.The state treasury has upgraded its system on its website, making it easier to submit claims.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania

New Dollar General Store Opened in Pennsylvania
YourErie

Deadline for Pennsylvanians to review FCC broadband access is fast approaching

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Jan. 13 deadline to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) broadband access map is just around the corner, and Pennsylvanians are urged to review the map before they miss their chance. This map will help ensure high-speed internet access across the commonwealth, according to Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson. […]
Newswatch 16

Lots to do, see, and eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show starts this weekend in Harrisburg. Rahn Troutman is from Dornsife and is with the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers. The food court was open as a preview day, and his stand was already off to a busy start. "We do baked potatoes,...
sungazette.news

Oak trees are dying across region. But why?

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State

Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State police looking for Unity Lowe's theft suspect

State police are seeking help from the public to identify a man who apparently had a sweet tooth when he stole $4,400 worth of merchandise from the Lowe’s store in Unity. Troopers said the man stole miscellaneous candies along with 18 Mastercard prepaid cards, a DeWalt battery charger and a DeWalt hooded sweatshirt on Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m. Police said he fled the Route 30 home improvement store in a light colored car.
yourdailylocal.com

Game Commission Asks Public to Report Turkey Flocks

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. The agency is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.
wccsradio.com

TROOPERS SEEK PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING RETAIL THEFT SUSPECT

State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an incident of retail theft on New Year’s Day. Troopers say at 1:33 p.m., a man walked out of the White Township Walmart with $396 in items without attempting to pay for them. He then fled in a dark blue and silver, mid-to-late 2000s Mercury Mariner SUV with visible damage to its rear, passenger bumper.
