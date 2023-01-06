Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Cinderace raid: the best Pokémon to defeat it

With one weekend of the 7-star Cinderace raid behind us, we can now look forward and prepare our Pokémon better for the second. While we were able to speculate about what sets the Cinderace would be running before, now we know for sure what we’re up against, and can adjust our teams accordingly. For example, one thing most trainers didn’t see coming was Cinderace being able to use Iron Head, making any and all Fairy-types effectively useless in this raid.

We’ve put together some sets for the Pokémon that’ll be the most effective in this event, letting you get your hands on plenty of rewards.

Unrivaled Cinderace moveset – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

As expected, this Cinderace leans heavily on Physical Attack and Physical Defense, with Bulk Up giving it plenty of power in these aspects, so you’ll want to focus on Special Attackers to counter it. While its ability – Libero – may seem scary, the nature of Tera Raids means it actually has no effect during these battles.

In terms of moves, you will be hit with Fire, Fighting, Flying, and Steel, so don’t bring anything weak to them. Here’s the full details of Unrivaled Cinderace:

The Mightiest Cinderace – Level 100

Nature – Adamant

Ability – Libero

Item – None

Tera-type – Fighting

– Fighting Moves – Bulk Up, Pyro Ball, High Jump Kick, Acrobatics, Iron Head

Rotom Fan – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Rotom will need a few turns to set up some protection for itself, but once it’s done, Rotom Fan is a force to be reckoned with in this raid. If you want to know how to change Rotom’s form, check out our guide on how to get the Rotom Catalog.

Once you’ve got it, you can set up with Nasty Plot and Reflect while weakening Cinderace’s Fire-type moves with Rain Dance. Then, when everything’s ready to go, unleash with Air Slash to start eating away at its health.

Rotom Fan

Nature – Modest

Ability – Levitate

Item – Damp Rock

Tera-type – Ghost (will give Fighting-type immunity)

– Ghost (will give Fighting-type immunity) Moves – Nasty Plot, Reflect, Rain Dance, Air Slash

Espathra – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Espathra may be one of the worst new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, but it’s extremely useful in this fight.

With Opportunist it can copy Cinderace’s stat changes, effectively nullifying any attack boost it can bring to the table, while Lumina Crash will cause Cinderace’s Special Defense to plummet, meaning you’ll keep doing more damage with every hit. If that isn’t enough then you can soften the blows further by using Feather Dance and Rain Dance.

Espathra

Nature – Bold

Ability – Opportunist

Item – Shell Bell

Tera-type – Psychic

– Psychic Moves – Feather Dance, Lumina Crash, Rain Dance, Reflect

Pelipper – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Pelipper is another Pokémon that perfectly fits into this raid, although it’s best used in a team, rather than solo. The Drizzle ability means you don’t have to waste a turn setting up rain, automatically weakening incoming Pyro Balls and guaranteeing Hurricane will always hit, dealing out a lot of super effective damage. With status moves like Stockpile and Roost, Pelipper can always stay in the fight too.

Pelipper

Nature – Bold

Ability – Drizzle

Item – Damp Rock

Tera-type – Flying

– Flying Moves – Stockpile, Rain Dance, Hurricane, Roost

Slowbro – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re looking to sweep Cinderace solo, then a maxed-out Slowbro is your best shot. As a Water/Psychic-type, it’ll be able to take most attacks while you set up with all your support moves before using Stored Power to hopefully take Cinderace down in one shot.

Slowbro

Nature – Bold

Ability – Own Tempo

Item – Leftovers

Tera-type – Psychic

– Psychic Moves – Iron Defense, Nasty Plot, Stored Power, Rain Dance

Gyarados – Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Gyarados is a good pick if you’re looking for a strong team player for this raid. As a Physical Attacker it won’t be able to dish out loads of damage, but it can resist most of Cinderace’s attacks, can boost allies’ attacks with Helping Hand, and slowly sap away at its power with Chilling Water, which lowers its Attack with every it.

Gyarados

Nature – Impish

Ability – Intimidate

Item – Damp Rock

Tera-type – Flying

– Flying Moves – Chilling Water, Rain Dance, Thunder Wave, Helping Hand

Written by Georgina Young and Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.