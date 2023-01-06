ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisr680.com

Local Nonprofits Receive Recognition

A couple of local nonprofit institutions have received recognition for providing programs and services to southern Butler County families. The Cranberry Public Library has been honored as a Community Champion by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. In spite of pandemic restrictions, library staff has continued to serve patrons with resources...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Butler Students Tackle Stigma With Bocce Tournament

Students in the Butler Area School District are once again teaming up to overcome disability and stigma in a spirit of inclusion. The community is invited to stop by the Senior High gymnasium today at 3:30 p.m. to cheer on members of the Special Olympics Unified Sports Bocce team. This...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30

Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

We found a hidden staircase at the Cathedral of Learning

Location: The Nationality Rooms at the Cathedral of Learning, University of Pittsburgh. Featured guest: Michael Walter, tour coordinator at the Nationality Rooms. There are 31 Nationality Rooms and each one was created by a committee, generally made up of folks from that country or region. During the day, most of these rooms are used as classrooms for University of Pittsburgh classes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 1/9/23

Meka came to us because she was having difficulty getting along with some other cats. She is a big beautiful girl that enjoys attention and keeps her space neat and tidy. She is on a special food to watch her weight, she is doing very well here but she would love to have a home of her own very soon! If this special girl seems like the one for you, apply today! Visit Meka at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

County To Hire New Detective To Focus On Student Issues

Butler County is planning to hire a new detective that will focus on juvenile-related issues. The county’s salary board approved the position at yesterday’s public meeting. Commissioners say most of the position’s duties will center around the student population. The idea for the new detective was a product...
wisr680.com

Seneca Valley Announces Art Series

Seneca Valley School District has announced a new diverse art series. The Celebration Art Series is a unique visual art exhibition program at the Seneca Valley Intermediate High School Big Gallery. Visiting artists selected by a student committee will have the chance to spotlight diversity, equity, and inclusion in the...
SENECA, PA
wisr680.com

Butler County Looking To Redesign Diamond Park

Butler County is in the steps of preparing an update to Diamond Park in the City of Butler. Commissioners approved for Ashlar Designs of Butler to create a master plan to redesign the downtown park. Commissioners say that the war monuments will not be moved, but they hope to add...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Books-a-Million Closing At The Clearview Mall

The lone bookstore in the Clearview Mall is closing. Books-a-Million will shut down their operations inside the mall this upcoming Sunday, January 15th. Their spot in the mall has served as a bookstore location for years—including Walden’s. It’s not known if a new store will take its place....
BUTLER, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of woman flown home from Ireland with broken hip encourages travelers to think about insurance

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Getting stuck overseas without the medical care you need can be very traumatic, as one local family discovered. As KDKA money editor Jon Delano reports, making certain you have the right insurance can really help. First, the good news: Anne Silbaugh arrived home in Pittsburgh Sunday from Belfast, Northern Ireland, on U.S. Air Ambulance and was transferred to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where she is now undergoing hip replacement surgery. The bad news: "We are putting up credit cards to cover the cost. It is a little bit over $78,000," says Silbaugh's daughter,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Real estate corporations buying single-family homes to turn into rentals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In the past 15 years, Joe Calloway has bought and renovated about 600 mostly vacant and abandoned houses, primarily in the Allentown section of the city. Calloway has his critics, but by most accounts, by fixing up these houses, renting most and selling others, he's helped rejuvenate a neighborhood."My ultimate goal for Allentown and Mt. Oliver where I grew up is to get owner occupants back in here so they love community as much as I love the community," Calloway said But more recently, Wall Street has gotten into the act. Hedge funds and private equity-backed real estate corporations...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Twp. log cabin blaze a challenge for responders

Conditions were stacked against firefighters at the scene Saturday night in Cranberry Township when a log cabin that was heated by oil topped with a metal roof caught fire in a wooded area on Goehring Road. Michael Hanks, division chief of Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company, said the cabin was...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Restaurant Week will commence without two culinary giants

Michael Passalacqua is a longtime Washington County restaurateur who is plugged into the dining scene throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania. Owners and operators there are a closely knit fraternity, and Passalacqua is well aware that Pittsburgh Restaurant Week will kick off Jan. 9, without two culinary giants — one he knew well, the other through his large local reputation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Groundhog Day 2023 schedule of events in Punxsutawney

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The excitement builds as Groundhog Day is less than a month away! The Inner Circle and The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club have four days of great events planned ranging from Wednesday, February 1 to Saturday, February 4 at and around Gobbler’s Knob. Some events will need a ticket, but some, sadly, are […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

The end of an era: Whatever happened to the phone book?

Alas, the poor phone book. Once, it was the cornerstone of American connection, an indispensable resource people relied on to find pizza shops, plumbers, and the number of the cute girl in math class. But now, when a new phone book lands on a homeowner’s doorstep, the tome most often...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy