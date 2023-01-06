Read full article on original website
Huge 2 Year St. Cloud Road Construction Project Starts in April
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Highway 10 and 23 reconstruction project on the east side of St. Cloud has been in the works for several years and now we're just a few months away from the work beginning. The St. Cloud City Council got an update on the project...
Dense Fog Advisory Tuesday Morning, Light Snow Overnight
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until noon on Tuesday. Visibility will be a quarter mile or less in central and west central Minnesota. Where fog develops, visibility could be reduced to near zero at times, and with temperatures below freezing, watch...
St. Cloud Streets Actually Became More Scary Thanks to This! Do You Agree?
From the moment I moved here to St. Cloud there has been one thing that frightens me and that is the drivers. Minnesota drivers, in my opinion, have always been passive aggressive. But here in St. Cloud they take it to a whole new level. It's like they said to the rest of Minnesota, here take my beer, and let us show you how dangerous we can get.
Air Quality Alert Issued For Central, Northwestern Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert is in effect through Tuesday at noon. The affected area includes Alexandria, Brainerd, East Grand Forks, Hinckley, Moorhead, St. Cloud, the Twin Cities, and the tribal nations...
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
Hwy 10/Hwy 23 Reconstruction Project Starts Spring of 2023
Anyone who has had to drive Hwy 10 along the east side of St. Cloud lately knows what a nightmare it is. The potholes are massive and totally unavoidable, and even when they get filled I still worry about my car hitting one and needing repairs. Luckily this spring construction...
The Top 5 Weather Events in Minnesota in 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here is a look at the top five weather events of 2022 from the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Votes were cast from various weather enthusiasts including the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, State agencies and Facebook followers. #5. An enormous, powerful, and deadly winter...
Twins Winter Caravan Stopping in St. Cloud in 2 Weeks
Tickets are still available for the Twins Winter Caravan which is stopping in St. Cloud on Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The guest list includes 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, 1st base coach Tommy Watkins, and former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee for the event.
2nd Round of Main Street Grants Available for Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of grant money is available for current or future businesses in downtown St. Cloud. Last year the state allocated money to the Initiative Foundation for the Main Street Economic Revitalization Grant program. St. Cloud's share of the money was $1.5 million. St. Cloud...
How Do You Know If You Have Ice Dams On Your Minnesota House?
Do you ever wonder if you have to worry about ice dams on your house? If you own a home in Minnesota, you definitely need to keep an eye on your roof. Ice dams can cause lots of problems for homeowners, and being prepared ahead of time can save you lots of money on repairs to your home. Here is what you need to know.
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
What Are the Odds Minnesota Experiences a Polar Vortex This Winter?
We might already have over 40 inches of snow, but winter is just starting. We had some brutally cold temperatures already in December of 2022, and luckily January is off to a mild start (at least temperature-wise.) In years past mid-late January has brought us long stretches of bitter cold, below-zero temperatures. And February hasn't been much better.
St. Cloud’s Iron Street Distillery Sets Opens Date
ST CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new distillery in east St. Cloud has set the date for the first day it will be open to the public. Iron Street Distillery owners say they will open their doors to the public this Saturday, January 14th. Co-owner Kevin Johnson says they will...
Talented Saint Cloud Girl Publishes Her First Novella, “Into The Forest”
GRACE MANDERFELD IS NOW A PUBLISHED AUTHOR - AT 12 YEARS OLD. I had the pleasure of meeting a wonderful young lady this morning by the name of Grace Manderfeld, who has written and published a book entitled, "Into The Forest," and she's only 12 years old!. You can listen...
Seen These Pretty Ice Lights Around Minnesota? Here’s How to Make Them
The twinkling lights have begun coming down or at least some of the decorations that scream Christmas. We are in the New Year and there are arguments all over on when the appropriate time to take down the tree, decorations and lights. But there isn't really a right answer, it's a matter of opinion, right?
Is it Weird or No? Every Minnesota Winter I find One Activity Oddly Satisfying!
Weather. It is often the topic of discussion for Minnesotans and it really has been this winter with the amount of white stuff we've gotten so far. Just this week alone, over a couple of days we got 13.8 inches and we haven't even hit the middle of the season yet. So hold on everyone, this could be a bumpy ride.
St. Cloud DoorDash Driver Shares 5 Tips to Make Delivery Easier
One of the silver linings to navigating COVID was how familiar we all became with delivery services. At one point the only way to get food from some of our favorite places was to order it out, and services like DoorDash and Food Dudes make it so much easier. Even...
Who’s Right, When There Is No Light & You’ve Got To Turn Left In Minnesota!
A question came to mind the other day while I was sitting at a stoplight getting ready to make a left turn. Do you turn IN FRONT OF an approaching vehicle or BEHIND an approaching vehicle, when both vehicles want to turn left at an intersection with no designated turn lane?
Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy.
As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
St. Cloud Multi-Family Home Damaged in Kitchen Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A multi-family home was damaged in a fire Friday night. The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 1000 block of 10th Avenue South around 8:00 p.m. Authorities arrived at the two-story home and found the main floor kitchen...
