Saint Cloud, MN

The Top 5 Weather Events in Minnesota in 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Here is a look at the top five weather events of 2022 from the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Votes were cast from various weather enthusiasts including the National Weather Service, the University of Minnesota, State agencies and Facebook followers. #5. An enormous, powerful, and deadly winter...
Twins Winter Caravan Stopping in St. Cloud in 2 Weeks

Tickets are still available for the Twins Winter Caravan which is stopping in St. Cloud on Tuesday January 24th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The guest list includes 3rd baseman Jose Miranda, utility player Nick Gordon, 1st base coach Tommy Watkins, and former Twin and current broadcaster Dan Gladden. Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network will be the emcee for the event.
Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy.

As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
