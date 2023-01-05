Read full article on original website
Jesse White Announces Organ/Tissue Donor Registry Hits 7.5 Million Registrants. Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that the state’s organ/tissue donor registry reached 7.5 million registrants. “I am so proud that Illinoisans have shown their giving and caring spirit by signing up for this lifesaving program,” said White....
SPRINGFIELD – Applications are being accepted by the Illinois Conservation Foundation for the 2023 Conservatoin Achievement Scholarship program. The foundation annually awards scholarships to outstanding high school seniors in Illinois who demonstrate effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement of the state’s natural resources. Four...
IL Freedom Caucus Statement: Tyranny wins in the Legislature with passage of unconstitutional gun control bill. Springfield, IL – The Illinois Freedom Caucus today is issuing the following statement on the passage of Amendment 3 to SB 2226 (the latest version of House Bill 5855) which represents the most expansive gun control measure in the history of the state.
UPDATED Illinois State Police Traffic Advisory, Friday, January 6, 2023 at 4:20pm: I-57 South is being diverted at Exit 229 (Monticello Road) and will be for the next 3-4 hours. Please seek an alternate route. Traffic from I-57 South is being diverted at the 229, east on Monticello Road, south on US-45, and then able to re-enter I-57 South at MP 220 near Pesotum.
