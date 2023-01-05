UPDATED Illinois State Police Traffic Advisory, Friday, January 6, 2023 at 4:20pm: I-57 South is being diverted at Exit 229 (Monticello Road) and will be for the next 3-4 hours. Please seek an alternate route. Traffic from I-57 South is being diverted at the 229, east on Monticello Road, south on US-45, and then able to re-enter I-57 South at MP 220 near Pesotum.

