The “three cups” refers to the heady amounts of rice wine, soy sauce, and sesame oil that chicken is braised in for this classic Taiwanese dish. A favorite of casual restaurants (re chao) as well as home cooking, the flavor combination is so good that you can find “three cup” squid, tofu and other proteins cooked in a similar style. For chicken, dark meat is traditionally hacked by a butcher to bite-size, bone-in chunks when you purchase it from a market. If you don’t live near an Asian grocery that can provide this cut, substitute whole, bone-in dark meat pieces (thighs and/or legs, or for more bite-size pieces, go for all party wings). Just don’t skimp on the ginger, garlic and basil — these powerful aromatics lift the dish from simply savory to sublime.

