Creamy Hungarian Mushroom Soup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Soups are the original one-pot comfort food. In this hearty and rich Hungarian mushroom soup, fresh mushrooms are sautéed, releasing moisture and concentrating their umami flavor. The soup is seasoned with Hungarian paprika, fresh dill, and thyme, and finished with tangy sour cream. It’s a soup that deserves a place at the table all winter long. Here’s how to make it.
Smash Your Broccoli for the Crispiest, Most Flavorful Side Dish
If you’re a fan of simple side dishes, then you probably love broccoli. Broccoli is fantastic when it’s nice and crispy, perfectly seasoned, and a little charred. Our usual go-to is to toss florets with plenty of olive oil and roast them at a high temperature (around 425°F is usually ideal). There is, however, another step you can take to up the crisp factor: Smash the florets!
Crockpot Glazed Pork Tenderloin
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning information on purchasing products.
Dutch Baby Buttery Potatoes
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Dutch Baby Buttery Potatoes! These naturally buttery potatoes have a silky skin that can be eaten when baked. The creamy yellow flesh has a slightly nutty flavor that will give you reason enough to make an entire meal out of these gourmet nuggets. In fact, the aroma was so enticing, my husband and I did that exact thing. You see, once you’re an adult, you can make up any rule you want when it comes to meal-planning.
Mushroom Chicken – A French Classic
A staple dish that keeps getting reinvented over and over in my kitchen. I love chicken, but only chicken thighs. There is something about the richness of the meat. Tender and so versatile. And then, to my family’s dismay, I also love the skin.
When to cut back asparagus for healthy, productive plants
When to cut back asparagus is a common question among vegetable gardeners. While growing asparagus isn’t difficult, knowing when and how to prune these perennial plants can mean the difference between a prolific harvest of healthy spears and poor production from pest-ridden plants. In this article, I’ll share important insight into how asparagus grows and then offer information on the best time to cut back asparagus plants for optimum plant health and production.
Sour Cherry Chocolate Pie
This chocolate sour cherry pie is a delicious version of the traditional sour cherry pie taste enriched with deep chocolate flavor. Surprise your loved ones with this delicious treat that is so simple and easy to prepare and still really yummy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 1 (9-inch) pie. Ingredients:
Fabulous January Ideas!
Fabulous January Ideas! Ways to get your home clean, organized and cozy for January!.
Skillet French Onion Chicken
If you love caramelized onions and melted cheese, you will love this Skillet French Onion Chicken, a great way to jazz up chicken breasts!. Skillet French Onion Chicken. I'm more of a dark-meat girl, so my chicken breast recipes really...
San Bei Ji (Three-Cup Chicken)
The “three cups” refers to the heady amounts of rice wine, soy sauce, and sesame oil that chicken is braised in for this classic Taiwanese dish. A favorite of casual restaurants (re chao) as well as home cooking, the flavor combination is so good that you can find “three cup” squid, tofu and other proteins cooked in a similar style. For chicken, dark meat is traditionally hacked by a butcher to bite-size, bone-in chunks when you purchase it from a market. If you don’t live near an Asian grocery that can provide this cut, substitute whole, bone-in dark meat pieces (thighs and/or legs, or for more bite-size pieces, go for all party wings). Just don’t skimp on the ginger, garlic and basil — these powerful aromatics lift the dish from simply savory to sublime.
