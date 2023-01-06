ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: 5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away

I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
Staten Island, NY
