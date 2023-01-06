ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ng-sportingnews.com

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Suns

Golden State's eight-game homestand comes to an end on Tuesday when it hosts Phoenix in front of a national TV audience. This season, it's been no secret that the Warriors (20-20) are a much better team at home than they are on the road. After winning the first five games of its current homestand, Golden State has dropped its last two, but the team is still 17-4 at the Chase Center this season. Quick math tells you that the team is a meager 3-16 away from home — a stark contrast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

What time does the College Football Playoff championship start? TV channel, halftime show for 2023 NCAA title game

Georgia has once again made the College Football Playoff championship game, becoming a mainstay in the sport's biggest stage. The Bulldogs' appearance in the final marks the third time since the 2017 season, and second in as many years. Moreover, it is the eighth time in as many years that an SEC team has made the College Football Playoff championship game.
ATHENS, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated schedule, TV channels, scores for AFC & NFC games

The 2022 NFL regular season is entering its final act, as the 14-team playoff field will be finalized in Week 18. NFL fans already had a pretty clear picture of which teams would be playing in the 2023 NFL playoffs entering Week 18. Eleven teams had clinched postseason berths before the action began on Saturday, so just three more teams and overall seeding needed to be decided.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Updated standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC

The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the week, only two official playoff seedings have been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed. There are still only three playoff spots still open with the remaining 11 teams, with two head-to-head matchups in Jaguars-Titans between playoff hopeful squads.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Will Sean McVay retire? Future as Rams head coach in doubt, report says

There may not be a Hollywood ending in store for Sean McVay. The Rams' all-in approach lead to the team its head coach hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 56, but in the weeks that followed, uncertainty surrounded McVay's future. Ultimately, McVay signed a new contract that kept him locked into the club.
LOS ANGELES, CA

