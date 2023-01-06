Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGlendale, AZ
The Brokery to Host Grand Opening at Camelot Homes Paradigm CommunityElaina VerhoffPhoenix, AZ
Revolutionary New Service: Walmart Now Delivering Orders Straight To Your Door By Drone!Ty D.Phoenix, AZ
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Suns
Golden State's eight-game homestand comes to an end on Tuesday when it hosts Phoenix in front of a national TV audience. This season, it's been no secret that the Warriors (20-20) are a much better team at home than they are on the road. After winning the first five games of its current homestand, Golden State has dropped its last two, but the team is still 17-4 at the Chase Center this season. Quick math tells you that the team is a meager 3-16 away from home — a stark contrast.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Kevin Durant out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Nets forward
The Nets organization and fan base are collectively holding their breath after Kevin Durant suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Heat. Durant left the game in the third quarter after Jimmy Butler landed on his right knee — the opposite knee that kept the All-Star forward sidelined for over 20 games last season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Klay Thompson shows why patience is biggest key to shooting, Warriors' turnaround without Stephen Curry
Welcome to "That One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Warriors star Klay Thompson takes the spotlight. It looks like Klay Thompson has turned a corner. After an...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ng-sportingnews.com
Did Fred VanVleet turn down contract offer before season? What reports say about extension talks with Raptors
Fred VanVleet enjoyed the best season of his career in 2021-22, earning his first All-Star selection and setting new career highs in points (20.3), assists (6.7) and rebounds (4.4) per game. VanVleet and the Raptors got knocked out in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but the future looked bright.
ng-sportingnews.com
Steve Kerr is NBA's best thief: Four plays Warriors coach has stolen, including Brad Stevens' 'Winner' set
Steve Kerr has drawn up some terrific plays in high-leverage moments to get the Warriors beautiful shots this season. He deserves a ton of credit for finding those plays and knowing when to implement them. But as far as creating them, he may have to push the praise in another...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time does the College Football Playoff championship start? TV channel, halftime show for 2023 NCAA title game
Georgia has once again made the College Football Playoff championship game, becoming a mainstay in the sport's biggest stage. The Bulldogs' appearance in the final marks the third time since the 2017 season, and second in as many years. Moreover, it is the eighth time in as many years that an SEC team has made the College Football Playoff championship game.
ng-sportingnews.com
The widespread impact of Kevin Durant's knee injury on Nets, MVP race, All-Star voting
The Nets are going to be without Kevin Durant for a bit. On a night that saw Brooklyn continue its winning ways with a victory over Miami, Durant suffered a knee injury in the third quarter that forced him to exit the game. It's since been announced that Durant has...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated schedule, TV channels, scores for AFC & NFC games
The 2022 NFL regular season is entering its final act, as the 14-team playoff field will be finalized in Week 18. NFL fans already had a pretty clear picture of which teams would be playing in the 2023 NFL playoffs entering Week 18. Eleven teams had clinched postseason berths before the action began on Saturday, so just three more teams and overall seeding needed to be decided.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Updated standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC
The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the week, only two official playoff seedings have been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed. There are still only three playoff spots still open with the remaining 11 teams, with two head-to-head matchups in Jaguars-Titans between playoff hopeful squads.
ng-sportingnews.com
Donovan Mitchell already making Jazz, Danny Ainge regret blockbuster trade with Cavaliers
Last summer, in the midst of Donovan Mitchell mania, I wrote about Danny Ainge's history of winning blockbuster trades. The former Celtics and current Jazz executive has acquired stars (Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen) and rebuilt with draft picks (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum). In his first major move with...
ng-sportingnews.com
Damar Hamlin live-tweets Bills' game vs. Patriots from hospital bed: 'OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!'
Damar Hamlin made his return to social media on Saturday, and he's back in full force on Sunday. The Bills safety is live-tweeting from his hospital bed as he watches his team battle the Patriots and fight for playoff seeding. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will Sean McVay retire? Future as Rams head coach in doubt, report says
There may not be a Hollywood ending in store for Sean McVay. The Rams' all-in approach lead to the team its head coach hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 56, but in the weeks that followed, uncertainty surrounded McVay's future. Ultimately, McVay signed a new contract that kept him locked into the club.
ng-sportingnews.com
Georgia, Stetson Bennett leave no doubt with blowout of TCU in College Football Playoff final
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – When asked to describe the challenge of facing TCU's 3-3-5 defense in the College Football Playoff championship game at Media Day, Georgia coach Kirby Smart lavished praise on the scheme. "I can't say enough about what they do because what they do is so different, you...
ng-sportingnews.com
Will the Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury? Sean Payton linked to Arizona head coaching job
The Cardinals appear to be in the market for a new head coach, which could signal the end of the line for Kliff Kingsbury. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Saturday that the Saints are expecting the Cards to contact them about Sean Payton, who retired at the end of the 2021 season but is still under contract to New Orleans.
ng-sportingnews.com
Texans lose No. 1 pick in draft with wild victory over Colts, but at least Lovie Smith goes out a winner
Much was made of Lovie Smith meeting with Texans ownership during the week, but whatever the two sides talked about, the powers that be in Houston almost certainly didn't foresee the series of events Sunday that led to the Texans losing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
ng-sportingnews.com
Vikings playoff picture: Breaking down Minnesota's seeding scenarios in 2023 NFL bracket
The Minnesota Vikings have had a... bizarre season. They're 11-0 in one-possession games and 1-4 in games decided by more than two scores. Minnesota lost its chance at the No. 1 seed with its thrashing at the hands of the Packers last week, so it's playing for either No. 2 or No. 3 depending on how the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys fare.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lions vs. Packers final score, results: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay miss playoffs after stunning loss to Detroit
The Lions watched their playoff hopes vanish less than an hour before kickoff Sunday night. That didn't stop Dan Campbell's squad from playing hard in the final game of the NFL regular season. In fact, Detroit went into Lambeau Field and stunned the Packers on "Sunday Night Football" 20-16 to...
Comments / 0