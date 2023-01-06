ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Warriors vs. Suns

Golden State's eight-game homestand comes to an end on Tuesday when it hosts Phoenix in front of a national TV audience. This season, it's been no secret that the Warriors (20-20) are a much better team at home than they are on the road. After winning the first five games of its current homestand, Golden State has dropped its last two, but the team is still 17-4 at the Chase Center this season. Quick math tells you that the team is a meager 3-16 away from home — a stark contrast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

What time does the College Football Playoff championship start? TV channel, halftime show for 2023 NCAA title game

Georgia has once again made the College Football Playoff championship game, becoming a mainstay in the sport's biggest stage. The Bulldogs' appearance in the final marks the third time since the 2017 season, and second in as many years. Moreover, it is the eighth time in as many years that an SEC team has made the College Football Playoff championship game.
ATHENS, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

Georgia vs. TCU free live stream: How to watch 2023 College Football Playoff championship without cable

Once again, the College Football Playoff championship game will offer no shortage of ways for viewers to tune in and watch the final game of the 2022 season. The Jan. 9 meeting between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, the winner of which will be crowned national champion, has no fewer than 11 distinct broadcasts for the game. And that's only considering the ESPN family of networks and streaming services.
FORT WORTH, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL playoff bracket 2023: Updated schedule, TV channels, scores for AFC & NFC games

The 2022 NFL regular season is entering its final act, as the 14-team playoff field will be finalized in Week 18. NFL fans already had a pretty clear picture of which teams would be playing in the 2023 NFL playoffs entering Week 18. Eleven teams had clinched postseason berths before the action began on Saturday, so just three more teams and overall seeding needed to be decided.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Updated standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC

The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the week, only two official playoff seedings have been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed. There are still only three playoff spots still open with the remaining 11 teams, with two head-to-head matchups in Jaguars-Titans between playoff hopeful squads.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Will Sean McVay retire? Future as Rams head coach in doubt, report says

There may not be a Hollywood ending in store for Sean McVay. The Rams' all-in approach lead to the team its head coach hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 56, but in the weeks that followed, uncertainty surrounded McVay's future. Ultimately, McVay signed a new contract that kept him locked into the club.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18

The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy