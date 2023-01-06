Read full article on original website
Weather Forecast: Jan. 11, 2023
Orlando and Central Florida will see some weather changes ahead for the weekend. Sunshine and highs in the 80s are expected for Thursday, but that is in stark contrast to what's in store for Saturday. Following a cold front that will deliver rain on Friday, highs on Saturday will only reach into the 50s.
Orlando weather: System to bring storms, chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 73 degrees. It is a chilly start to the day with wake up temperatures in the 40s across the Orlando metro. Temperatures will warm up with afternoon with highs in the seasonal low to mid-70s. Skies remain clear and rain-free today. BEACHES:. Abundant sunshine is...
Invasive iguanas may be adapting to cold in Florida
When it gets cold in South Florida, the National Weather Service will often issue warnings about falling iguanas. Ongoing research suggests Florida’s falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — both due to climbing global temperatures from unchecked climate change and a shift in cold hardiness in the lizards themselves.
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. According to a spokesperson with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there has never had a record of a stranded killer whale in Florida or the Southeast.
Mega Millions: $3 million and $1 million tickets sold in Florida; jackpot climbs to $1.35 billion
ORLANDO, Fla. - The bad news is you didn’t win the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday. The good news is no one else did either. The numbers for the drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, plus the Mega Ball 9. The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now up to $1.35 billion, making it the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever.
FEMA assistance deadline for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian is Thursday
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday is the last day for renters, homeowners, and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian to apply for assistance from FEMA. Officials say people should apply for aid even if they were denied in the past. The state requested that FEMA extended its disaster assistance until Thursday, so it is the last chance for Floridians impacted by Ian.
'Shaken the entire city': Mount Dora mayor speaks out about the double murder of couple at retirement village
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The mayor of Mount Dora said the recent double-murder of a couple inside a retirement community has turned the city upside down, but she said she has been working to make it safer for everyone. "The magnitude of this has really just shaken the entire city,"...
Mount Dora murders: Suspect in elderly couple's deaths previous worked at retirement community, records show
Vickie Williams now sits behind bars in the Lake County Jail, charged in the killings of Darryl and Sharon Getman. FOX 35 News did some digging and learned from records that Williams previously worked in Savannah, Georgia at a rehabilitation facility in 2014 and at a retirement community in 2012.
Florida school district bans book about real-life gay penguin relationship, citing Parental Rights law
TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida school district banned a book about a real-life same-sex penguin couple from classrooms and school libraries. The award-winning 2005 children's book, "And Tango Makes Three," tells the story of a real-life same-sex penguin couple that creates a family together. Lake County Schools located in Florida...
Arguments slated in case involving pre-game prayer at Florida Christian school
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal appeals court will hear arguments in May in a long-running dispute about whether a Tampa Christian school should have been allowed to offer a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a 2015 high-school football championship game. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in...
