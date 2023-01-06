ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wogx.com

Weather Forecast: Jan. 11, 2023

Orlando and Central Florida will see some weather changes ahead for the weekend. Sunshine and highs in the 80s are expected for Thursday, but that is in stark contrast to what's in store for Saturday. Following a cold front that will deliver rain on Friday, highs on Saturday will only reach into the 50s.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Invasive iguanas may be adapting to cold in Florida

When it gets cold in South Florida, the National Weather Service will often issue warnings about falling iguanas. Ongoing research suggests Florida’s falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — both due to climbing global temperatures from unchecked climate change and a shift in cold hardiness in the lizards themselves.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says

A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. According to a spokesperson with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there has never had a record of a stranded killer whale in Florida or the Southeast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

FEMA assistance deadline for Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian is Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday is the last day for renters, homeowners, and businesses affected by Hurricane Ian to apply for assistance from FEMA. Officials say people should apply for aid even if they were denied in the past. The state requested that FEMA extended its disaster assistance until Thursday, so it is the last chance for Floridians impacted by Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Arguments slated in case involving pre-game prayer at Florida Christian school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal appeals court will hear arguments in May in a long-running dispute about whether a Tampa Christian school should have been allowed to offer a prayer over a stadium loudspeaker before a 2015 high-school football championship game. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in...
TAMPA, FL

