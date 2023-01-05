EAGLE RIVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Northland Pines School District has announced that they will cancel their varsity football season for next fall. WAOW TV reports the decision was made due to low numbers, and a lack of experience in the players that are planning to play for the upcoming season. The school does plan to play a full JV schedule with an eye toward returning to the varsity circuit in ’24.

EAGLE RIVER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO