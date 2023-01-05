ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, WI

Fugitive caught in Northwoods

EAGLE RIVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Northwoods man is in custody after being on-the-run for six months. A press release from the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says that Frank Schuman was arrested on Saturday, January 7, 2022, for “substantial battery, domestic violence related.”. According to the press...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
Marathon County Sheriff Names New Chief Deputy

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Marathon County’s new sheriff has named his chief deputy. Chad Billeb announced on social media on Sunday that Bill Millhausen is the new chief deputy, the number two officer in the department. Millhausen served as a deputy, a detective, a lieutenant, and captain of...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Northland Pines Cancels Varsity Football for 2023

EAGLE RIVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Northland Pines School District has announced that they will cancel their varsity football season for next fall. WAOW TV reports the decision was made due to low numbers, and a lack of experience in the players that are planning to play for the upcoming season. The school does plan to play a full JV schedule with an eye toward returning to the varsity circuit in ’24.
EAGLE RIVER, WI

