Fugitive caught in Northwoods
EAGLE RIVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A Northwoods man is in custody after being on-the-run for six months. A press release from the Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says that Frank Schuman was arrested on Saturday, January 7, 2022, for “substantial battery, domestic violence related.”. According to the press...
Marathon County Sheriff Names New Chief Deputy
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Marathon County’s new sheriff has named his chief deputy. Chad Billeb announced on social media on Sunday that Bill Millhausen is the new chief deputy, the number two officer in the department. Millhausen served as a deputy, a detective, a lieutenant, and captain of...
UPDATE: Two victims escaped from Pine Lake house-of-horrors
PINE LAKE, WI (WSAU) The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department now says two people where held against their will in the basement of a home in Pine Lake last month. Both were able to escape. A woman managed to escape and got help from a neighbor. She was taken to...
First Executive Committee meeting rescheduled after alder questions its legality
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – The first meeting of Wausau’s new Executive Committee was rescheduled to Monday after an alderman questioned whether such a meeting was legal. The committee was supposed to meet on Thursday. That meeting was canceled an hour before it was scheduled to begin. A report...
Northland Pines Cancels Varsity Football for 2023
EAGLE RIVER, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Northland Pines School District has announced that they will cancel their varsity football season for next fall. WAOW TV reports the decision was made due to low numbers, and a lack of experience in the players that are planning to play for the upcoming season. The school does plan to play a full JV schedule with an eye toward returning to the varsity circuit in ’24.
